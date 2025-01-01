Nancy, I am so bloody glad you pretended to by my date today, because if you hadn't, then I never would've heard any of your amazing sex theories, or watched you trying to get jalapeno out of your teeth, or witnessed your very instinctive firewoman skills. I would never have got to know that muddy beautiful triathlete face or witnessed that awesome, highly competitive, ass as you were about to get another strike. In fact, if you hadn't have pretended to be my date today, my day would've been utterly rubbish.