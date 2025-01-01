Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Man Up Man Up Movie Quotes

Man Up Movie Quotes

Nancy I've got a confession to make. I'm not really your blind date, Jack.
Jack What? Are you even 24?
Nancy No! Add another 10. I was just merely trying to meet my mate in the modern world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy You're just --you're an emotional jigsaw at the moment but you're gonna piece yourself back together. You know, start with the corners. Look for the blue bits.
Jack And where do I find these "blue bits"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Nancy, I am so bloody glad you pretended to by my date today, because if you hadn't, then I never would've heard any of your amazing sex theories, or watched you trying to get jalapeno out of your teeth, or witnessed your very instinctive firewoman skills. I would never have got to know that muddy beautiful triathlete face or witnessed that awesome, highly competitive, ass as you were about to get another strike. In fact, if you hadn't have pretended to be my date today, my day would've been utterly rubbish.
[Begins to choke up]
Jack And so quite possibly would've been the rest of my life.
[Crowd awws]
Jack Don't make those noises. I'm right on the edge. Nancy, you said I was an emotional jigsaw and that I should look for the blue bits. I think you might be the blue bits, Nancy. So, what do you say? Quid pro quo?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Congratulations on your massive pack of lies!
Nancy Thank you!
Jack God, you're such a cynic!
Nancy And you're such a romantic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and friends and members of Nancy's family who I've never met before in my life. I met a girl today, the wrong girl, except she turned out to be the right girl. And this girl who took a chance on me in the most bizarre and romantic way possible wanted me to take a chance on her, but I didn't, you know. I didn't. I blew it like the stupid 40-year-old mid-life crisis dickhead that I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy And secondly, I mean, you're not holding on to her. You're holding on to a feeling, and that feeling will eventually pass. Promise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy Fuck the past!
[a declaration, later used as a toast]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy I met a man today. For the first time in ages, I put myself out there. And I took a chance. Blah, blah, blah, the end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Do you even like bowling?
Nancy I love bowling.
Jack Great, so you weren't faking it the whole night, then?
Nancy Bet you've said that line before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack You need to man up, Nancy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy No, don't be sad. God, I'm not sad... I'm a bit sad. But I'm also quite proud of myself 'cause I tried. And, you know, no, it didn't work out, but... I got a hint of what could be out there for me. You know, a fun, loving, crazy, contradictory, long, happy life with someone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack So. Book. Check. And blind date? Check!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nancy You can do this. Hi. I'm Nancy. "This year, you're gonna put yourself out there. Take chances. Be more deviant. Engage with... life." Oh, my God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack I'm not that late, am I? Sorry. Somebody threw themselves on the track again. I don't blame them. So many delays.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elaine Be spontaneous when there's nothing planned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sean I just want to fulfill a lifelong ambition.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more