JackNancy, I am so bloody glad you pretended to by my date today, because if you hadn't, then I never would've heard any of your amazing sex theories, or watched you trying to get jalapeno out of your teeth, or witnessed your very instinctive firewoman skills. I would never have got to know that muddy beautiful triathlete face or witnessed that awesome, highly competitive, ass as you were about to get another strike. In fact, if you hadn't have pretended to be my date today, my day would've been utterly rubbish.
[Begins to choke up]
JackAnd so quite possibly would've been the rest of my life.
[Crowd awws]
JackDon't make those noises. I'm right on the edge. Nancy, you said I was an emotional jigsaw and that I should look for the blue bits. I think you might be the blue bits, Nancy. So, what do you say? Quid pro quo?
JackLadies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and friends and members of Nancy's family who I've never met before in my life. I met a girl today, the wrong girl, except she turned out to be the right girl. And this girl who took a chance on me in the most bizarre and romantic way possible wanted me to take a chance on her, but I didn't, you know. I didn't. I blew it like the stupid 40-year-old mid-life crisis dickhead that I am.
NancyAnd secondly, I mean, you're not holding on to her. You're holding on to a feeling, and that feeling will eventually pass. Promise.
NancyNo, don't be sad. God, I'm not sad... I'm a bit sad. But I'm also quite proud of myself 'cause I tried. And, you know, no, it didn't work out, but... I got a hint of what could be out there for me. You know, a fun, loving, crazy, contradictory, long, happy life with someone.