Kinoafisha Films Zoolander 2 Zoolander 2 Movie Quotes

Zoolander 2 Movie Quotes

Mugatu You're asking me why I killed Justin Bieber?
Derek Zoolander I'm going to retire, withdraw from public life, and become a hermit crab.
Valentina Please accept my apologies.
Derek Zoolander None taken.
Hansel Is it true you have sex for ten hours?
Sting No comment.
[silently]
Sting Fifteen...
[from trailer]
Mugatu TODD! Where's my goddamn latté?
[he gets a cup, then pours it over him]
Alexanya Atoz Do you ever have feeling, where you see young teenage girl with perfect skin, and you want to kill her? And take her skin, and put it on your skin? We've bottled that feeling.
All All is All.
Kiefer Sutherland [to Hansel] I lost my baby.
Hansel [from trailer] OLD?
Derek Zoolander [pronouncing the sign incorrectly] LAMÉ?
Billy Zane Think about it, man. This could be a sign!
Derek Zoolander What if it's a stop sign, Billy?
Mugatu Shut up, Valentino! Just shut up! Everyone shut up! There is no Fountain of Youth!
Tommy Hilfiger What?
Mugatu I mean, Adam and Eve and Steve? Are you serious? You actually believed that crap?
Alexander Wang What?
Mugatu It's literally... it's the stupidest thing I've ever heard! I get it if Alexander Wang believes it, but the rest of you, come on!
Anna Wintour Oh, please. Without me, you'd still be cutting patterns at Men's Wearhouse.
Mugatu Oh, look, it's the White Witch from Narnia! Oh, no, I'm sorry, it's just Anna Wintour! I'll knock your teeth out.
Anna Wintour I'll rip your goddamn tongue out.
Mugatu Check out the new spring collection from Hilfiger, brought to you by white privilege.
Tommy Hilfiger You couldn't make a down jacket to save your life!
Mugatu Asshole.
Valentina [from trailer] Someone's trying to kill the world's most beautiful people.
Justin Bieber [getting hunted by snipers] Oh, fudge!
Half Cow Half Zoolander Moooo!
One tenth of Hansel's Orgy Where'd everybody go? I wasn't finished with that Hippo!
Don Atari [to Mugatu] You and SpongeBob were my biggest influence ever!
Hansel My mom told me my dad was a beat cop.
Katy Perry Who-oo-oo-ooohh am-mm-mm-mm I-ah-ah-aye?
Hansel That was beautiful...
Hansel Neil, I gotta say, you're totally blowing my mind right now.
Neil deGrasse Tyson That's what I do. I'm Neil deGrasse Tyson, bitch.
Mugatu You really are amazingly stupid, aren't you?
Derek Zoolander [Driving with his son, taking lots of Selfies with a Selfie Stick. The car drifts lanes and he swerves it back, sending it flying through the air until it comes crashing to a standstill] Hashtag Oops!
Billy Zane Got your Netflix!
Derek Zoolander [Opening envelopes] Jack Ryan! and Jack Reacher! Tonight's going to be a total jack off!
Sting If you want to find the spirits in the material world you need to talk to the ghost in the machine.
Hansel What? Who is this?
Sting I have a message in a bottle for you, so don't go to the police.
Derek Zoolander I hope you're not apopleptic because they're going to take a lot of pictures.
Mugatu He's still so hot right now!
Chazz Spencer Members only. Members only. Epaulets are not a crime. Smart casual. Smart casual. Smart casual. Mr. Hammer is wrong!
Derek Zoolander Does being fat mean you're a terrible person? I'm really asking you, Hansel.
Derek Zoolander I've missed not knowing things with you.
Derek Jr. You're the most narcissistic person I've ever met.
Derek Zoolander But that's not how I see myself.
Wise Village Man [to Latex BDSM] Hey... you are a basic bitch.
Mugatu They're Sexy Fighting!
Hasidic Man Hansel, meaningless sex always makes me feel better about myself.
Justin Bieber You can't kill us all, we will protect the Chosen One!
Matt Lauer And finally tonight, here's something to make you feel old. Incredible as it may sound, of the over 3.7 million high school graduates this year, less than 2% can tell you what a fax machine is, name a Caucasian president, or know who Derek Zoolander was!
Mugatu Prison changed me! I'm bad to the core now!
Hansel [Talking to Derek Jr. about his mother] I remember there was one night, she had me and your dad absolutely twisted in knots. I was driving the freak train, your dad's tearing tickets in the caboose... She had a mouth like Chinese finger cuffs, you know, where, like, you try to pull out but it just keeps getting tighter...
Hansel I'll go get Derek, tell my Orgy I love them!
Valentino Garavani Blood of Steve! Blood of Steve!
Hansel Neil Degrasse Tyson? You don't know who you are, either?
Valentina Who says swimsuit models are useless? Take me from behind, Zoolander. Grab on for safety... and buoyancy! We're going to swim to Rome.
Derek Zoolander I'm sorry, I can't understand a word that you're saying.
Mugatu Prison changed me. I'm a psycho!
Hansel WHO AM I!
Derek Zoolander We're back!
