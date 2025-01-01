HanselNeil, I gotta say, you're totally blowing my mind right now.
Neil deGrasse TysonThat's what I do. I'm Neil deGrasse Tyson, bitch.
MugatuYou really are amazingly stupid, aren't you?
Derek Zoolander[Driving with his son, taking lots of Selfies with a Selfie Stick. The car drifts lanes and he swerves it back, sending it flying through the air until it comes crashing to a standstill]Hashtag Oops!
Hasidic ManHansel, meaningless sex always makes me feel better about myself.
Justin BieberYou can't kill us all, we will protect the Chosen One!
Matt LauerAnd finally tonight, here's something to make you feel old. Incredible as it may sound, of the over 3.7 million high school graduates this year, less than 2% can tell you what a fax machine is, name a Caucasian president, or know who Derek Zoolander was!
Hansel[Talking to Derek Jr. about his mother]I remember there was one night, she had me and your dad absolutely twisted in knots. I was driving the freak train, your dad's tearing tickets in the caboose... She had a mouth like Chinese finger cuffs, you know, where, like, you try to pull out but it just keeps getting tighter...
HanselI'll go get Derek, tell my Orgy I love them!
Valentino GaravaniBlood of Steve! Blood of Steve!
HanselNeil Degrasse Tyson? You don't know who you are, either?
ValentinaWho says swimsuit models are useless? Take me from behind, Zoolander. Grab on for safety... and buoyancy! We're going to swim to Rome.