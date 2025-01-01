Menu
It Follows Movie Quotes

It Follows Movie Quotes

Hugh It could look like someone you know or it could be a stranger in a crowd. Whatever helps it get close to you.
Yara I have an idea!
Paul What?
Yara [tilts to one side and farts loudly] It got away.
Yara When I was a little girl my parents would not allow me to go south of 8th mile. And I did not even know what that meant until I got a little older. And I started realizing that. That was where the city started and the suburbs ended. And I used to think about how shitty and weird was that. I mean I had to ask permission to go to the state fair with my best friend and her parents only because it was a few blocks past the border.
Greg Hannigan What the fuck mom?
Hugh Okay, even though it is following you I can still see it. It is not done with me either. Okay, like I told you, all you can do is pass it on to someone else.
Kelly Height What the fuck are you talking about?
Hugh She can do the same thing I did. It should be easier for her, she is a girl. Any guy would be with you. Just sleep with someone else and tell him to do the same thing. Maybe it will never come back.
Jay Height You don't believe me do you?
[last lines]
Yara [reciting a passage from The Idiot on her e-reader while eating hospital lunch] When there is torture, there is pain and wounds. Physical agony and all this distracts the mind from mental suffering so that one is tormented by the wounds until the moment of death. And the most terrible agony may not be in the wounds themselves but in knowing for certain that within an hour, then within 10 minutes, then within half of a minute, and now at this very instant, your soul will leave your body and you will no longer be a person. And that this is a certain, the worst thing is that it is certain.
