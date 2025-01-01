[last lines]

[reciting a passage from The Idiot on her e-reader while eating hospital lunch]

When there is torture, there is pain and wounds. Physical agony and all this distracts the mind from mental suffering so that one is tormented by the wounds until the moment of death. And the most terrible agony may not be in the wounds themselves but in knowing for certain that within an hour, then within 10 minutes, then within half of a minute, and now at this very instant, your soul will leave your body and you will no longer be a person. And that this is a certain, the worst thing is that it is certain.