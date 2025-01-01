Cassie Sullivan [narrating] I didn't know it then, but that was the last normal day of my life.

[remember a soccer practice]

Cassie Sullivan When you're in high school, just about everything feels like the end of the world. An early curfew... A final exam... Soccer practice... Turns out what we thought was the end of the world, wasn't.

Cassie Sullivan [to team mate] What, did someone famous die or something?

TV News Anchor [on TV at home] It appears to be metallic and of a considerable size. Across the world, social media has been awash with panic and speculation as these images spread like wildfire.

Another Reporter [changing channels] The president has authorized NASA to attempt communication with the object that is now circling our planet, and is currently over the United States, moving west over Ohio.