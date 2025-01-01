Colonel VoschNothing. Other than occupy a space we need. We're not that different, Ben. Your kind would do exactly the same thing.
Ben ParishNo. Our kind wouldn't have wiped out an entire species.
Colonel VoschOf course you would. You've been doing it for centuries.
[last lines]
Cassie Sullivan[narrating]The Others see our hope as a weakness; as a delusion. But they're wrong. It's our hope that lets us survive. That lets us bend, but remain unbroken. It's our hope that will let us win one day. It's our hope that makes us human.
Ben ParishYou were named after a star, right? Cassiopeia.
Ben ParishI was named after Ben & Jerry's. The truth. Yeah. Nothing made my dad happier than ice cream.
Evan WalkerBut then I saw you. I don't know how. I-I don't understand it, but... It was like you flipped the switch back. You made me wanna be human again.
Cassie Sullivan[narrating]Here's how you kill off a species. First, you take out the easy ones: the weak, the exposed. Kill them as efficiently as possible. That was the first three Waves. But even if you bug bomb a house, there's always a few cockroaches left. Now, we are like those cockroaches. And the Others are picking us off... One by one. And because the Others look like us, we can't trust anyone.
Colonel Vosch[lecturing the children] When I was a child, I spoke as a child. I thought and I reasoned as a child. But when I became a man, I put away childish things. Those words never meant more to me than they do right now, looking at all of you. Our hope. Our future. The best and brightest vision of who we are and what we're fighting for.
Colonel Vosch[begins pacing] Our intelligence tells us The Others are readying themselves for a final attack. The 5th Wave. What form it will take, we do not know. If they are successful, there will be no more Waves. No more conflicts. Humanity as we know it will be wiped from the face of the Earth.
Colonel Vosch[becoming strident] Now, I'm gonna tell you some things I know. This is our world. It is our home. They will not over run it. They will not possess it. So with whatever time we have left, you will learn to think, speak, move, and fight like the soldiers you are. Let the weight of our loss fuel you. Let the weight of our dead embolden you. Let the weight of our hope drive you to victory. Can you do that?
Cassie Sullivan[narrating] I didn't know it then, but that was the last normal day of my life.
[remember a soccer practice]
Cassie SullivanWhen you're in high school, just about everything feels like the end of the world. An early curfew... A final exam... Soccer practice... Turns out what we thought was the end of the world, wasn't.
TV News Anchor[on TV at home] It appears to be metallic and of a considerable size. Across the world, social media has been awash with panic and speculation as these images spread like wildfire.
Another Reporter[changing channels] The president has authorized NASA to attempt communication with the object that is now circling our planet, and is currently over the United States, moving west over Ohio.
Cassie Sullivan[narrating]There are over 300 billion birds in the world. That's 75 birds for every person. Mom said the avian flu was already one of the world's deadliest viruses. In the 3rd Wave, The Others modified it. Made it unstoppable. And the birds spread it across the planet.
Cassie SullivanThe Others hit us with an electromagnetic pulse that killed all the power on the planet. No more engines, no more electricity, no more running water. No more everything we took for granted.
[first lines]
Wounded Man with Crucifix[from another room]Help me! Somebody there? I'm hurt. Is somebody there? Please! I'm bleeding. Help me.
Sam SullivanSam Sullivan, Cassie Sullivan: [singing in union as Sam drifts off to sleep] Bones, sinking like stones, all that we fought for. Homes, places we've grown, all of us are done for. We live in a beautiful world, Yeah we do, yeah we do. We live in a beautiful world.