Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The 5th Wave The 5th Wave Movie Quotes

The 5th Wave Movie Quotes

Ben Parish We're not fighting the 5th Wave. We *are* the 5th Wave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Sullivan What's your name... before?
Ben Parish Ben. What was yours?
Sam Sullivan Sam. But my sister called me Sams. When I couldn't sleep... she would sing to me.
[begins singing]
Sam Sullivan Bones, sinking like stones, all that we fought for.
Sam Sullivan Sam Sullivan, Ben Parish: [joining in] Homes, places we've grown, all of us are done for.
Dumbo Could you guys please shut up?
Sam Sullivan Sam Sullivan, Ben Parish: We live in a beautiful world, Yeah we do, yeah we do. We live in a beautiful world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Parish What did we do to deserve...
Colonel Vosch Nothing. Other than occupy a space we need. We're not that different, Ben. Your kind would do exactly the same thing.
Ben Parish No. Our kind wouldn't have wiped out an entire species.
Colonel Vosch Of course you would. You've been doing it for centuries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Cassie Sullivan [narrating] The Others see our hope as a weakness; as a delusion. But they're wrong. It's our hope that lets us survive. That lets us bend, but remain unbroken. It's our hope that will let us win one day. It's our hope that makes us human.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Parish You were named after a star, right? Cassiopeia.
Cassie Sullivan Cassiopeia. Yeah. A cluster of stars.
Ben Parish I was named after Ben & Jerry's. The truth. Yeah. Nothing made my dad happier than ice cream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evan Walker But then I saw you. I don't know how. I-I don't understand it, but... It was like you flipped the switch back. You made me wanna be human again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie Sullivan [narrating] Here's how you kill off a species. First, you take out the easy ones: the weak, the exposed. Kill them as efficiently as possible. That was the first three Waves. But even if you bug bomb a house, there's always a few cockroaches left. Now, we are like those cockroaches. And the Others are picking us off... One by one. And because the Others look like us, we can't trust anyone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie Sullivan In Ohio, we only had the lake to worry about.
Cassie Sullivan By the ocean,
[sigh]
Cassie Sullivan I can only imagine.
[worldwide tsunami sequence follows]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie Sullivan How do you rid the world of humans?
Wounded Man with Crucifix [remembering her first kill] Help me!
Cassie Sullivan First, you rid the humans of their humanity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Our kind believe that love is just a trick, an instinct, a way to protect your genetic future]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evan Walker This isn't the first time The Others have been here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ringer [to Ben] I like to play chess. Do you play?
Flintstone [interrupting] No, actually. But if you wanna play some strip poker later on...
Ringer [throws a throat punch] Ha!
Poundcake Oh, shit!
Ringer And no demeaning, sexist remarks...
[walks out]
Teacup She's cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Vosch [lecturing the children] When I was a child, I spoke as a child. I thought and I reasoned as a child. But when I became a man, I put away childish things. Those words never meant more to me than they do right now, looking at all of you. Our hope. Our future. The best and brightest vision of who we are and what we're fighting for.
Colonel Vosch [begins pacing] Our intelligence tells us The Others are readying themselves for a final attack. The 5th Wave. What form it will take, we do not know. If they are successful, there will be no more Waves. No more conflicts. Humanity as we know it will be wiped from the face of the Earth.
Colonel Vosch [becoming strident] Now, I'm gonna tell you some things I know. This is our world. It is our home. They will not over run it. They will not possess it. So with whatever time we have left, you will learn to think, speak, move, and fight like the soldiers you are. Let the weight of our loss fuel you. Let the weight of our dead embolden you. Let the weight of our hope drive you to victory. Can you do that?
Colonel Vosch Soldiers! Can you do that?
Kids [in unison] Sir, yes, sir!
Colonel Vosch Can you do that?
Kids [in unison] Sir, yes, sir!
Colonel Vosch [calmly] Good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie Sullivan [narrating] I didn't know it then, but that was the last normal day of my life.
[remember a soccer practice]
Cassie Sullivan When you're in high school, just about everything feels like the end of the world. An early curfew... A final exam... Soccer practice... Turns out what we thought was the end of the world, wasn't.
Cassie Sullivan [to team mate] What, did someone famous die or something?
TV News Anchor [on TV at home] It appears to be metallic and of a considerable size. Across the world, social media has been awash with panic and speculation as these images spread like wildfire.
Another Reporter [changing channels] The president has authorized NASA to attempt communication with the object that is now circling our planet, and is currently over the United States, moving west over Ohio.
Cassie Sullivan Oh, my God.It's right over us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie Sullivan [narrating] There are over 300 billion birds in the world. That's 75 birds for every person. Mom said the avian flu was already one of the world's deadliest viruses. In the 3rd Wave, The Others modified it. Made it unstoppable. And the birds spread it across the planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie Sullivan [from the trailer] What do they want?
Oliver Sullivan Earth, that's why they're here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie Sullivan The Others hit us with an electromagnetic pulse that killed all the power on the planet. No more engines, no more electricity, no more running water. No more everything we took for granted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Wounded Man with Crucifix [from another room] Help me! Somebody there? I'm hurt. Is somebody there? Please! I'm bleeding. Help me.
Cassie Sullivan [pushes the door open with her rifle]
Wounded Man with Crucifix [sitting on the floor pointing a pistol] Drop your weapon.
Cassie Sullivan You drop yours first. Drop it!
Wounded Man with Crucifix [slowly sets his gun down and puts his hands up] Okay. Your turn.
Cassie Sullivan Let me see your other hand...
Wounded Man with Crucifix If I move this hand, I'm afraid my stomach will fall out.
Cassie Sullivan I need to see your other hand. What's in your hand?
Wounded Man with Crucifix Nothing. Drop your weapon.
Cassie Sullivan What's in your hand?
[sees a flash and shoots]
Cassie Sullivan [moves in and finds a crucifix]
Cassie Sullivan [narrating] I miss the Cassie I was.
[remembering a party]
Cassie Sullivan A totally normal high school girl. I wonder what that Cassie would think of me now. The Cassie who kills.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Reznik You were infected yet recovered while your family didn't
Ben Parish That's why they call me zombie
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie Sullivan [having been reunited] I missed you so much, Sam.
Sam Sullivan [struggling not to cry] I missed you Cassie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Sullivan Sam Sullivan, Cassie Sullivan: [singing in union as Sam drifts off to sleep] Bones, sinking like stones, all that we fought for. Homes, places we've grown, all of us are done for. We live in a beautiful world, Yeah we do, yeah we do. We live in a beautiful world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more