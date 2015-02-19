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Poster of Yankovskiy
Yankovskiy - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Yankovskiy

Yankovskiy

, 2014
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Yankovskiy
Yankovskiy - trailer
Yankovskiy  trailer
Director Arkadiy Kogan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 19 February 2015
Release date
19 February 2015 Russia Парадиз 12+
19 February 2015 Belarus
19 February 2015 Kazakhstan
19 February 2015 Ukraine

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