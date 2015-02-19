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Yankovskiy
Yankovskiy
, 2014
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Yankovskiy
trailer
trailer
Director
Arkadiy Kogan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
19 February 2015
Release date
19 February 2015
Russia
Парадиз
12+
19 February 2015
Belarus
19 February 2015
Kazakhstan
19 February 2015
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
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6
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