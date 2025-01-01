Mike Banning[fighting Kamran]You know what you assholes don't get? We're not a fucking building! We're not a fucking flag! We're not just one man! Assholes like you have been trying to kill us for a long fucking time. But you know what? A thousand years from now, we'll still fucking be here!
Mike Banning[hands Ben a pistol]Point this end towards the bad guy.
Benjamin Asher[cutting him off]Mike. If it comes to it, I want you to kill me. That's an order. I will not be executed for propaganda as my son and the American people see me on fucking YouTube for the rest of their lives.
Kamran Barkawi[about a drone strike]I held my sister in my arms as she died in my arms. We all have our monsters, Mr. President.
Mike BanningNo, not because of you. Because of them. They're trying to kill you, sir. And they've killed all these people just to make everyone else a little more afraid. Well, fuck that and fuck them.
[indicating a dead terrorist who was posing as a police officer]
Mike BanningThe fact is, every single one of these guys is a terrorist asshole until proven otherwise. The only person you trust right now is me, okay?
Kamran BarkawiYou should have let us kill him quickly, because now... we're going to kill him slowly.
Benjamin AsherI was just thinking about my son. He sends me these jokes every day. It's kind of our... I don't know, our thing or...
[chuckles]
Benjamin Ashera little off color. His mother wouldn't approve, but... I'll tell you something, Mike. These little messages I get from him every day... they mean everything, you'll see.
[pauses]
Benjamin AsherMost important thing: never criticize, always encourage. You just want them to be passionate. That's what I always tell my son. Find something you care about and care deeply. That and the golden rule: treat others as you'd like to be treated.
Agent Bronson[arriving at the cathedral]What's wrong?
[MI6 Operative "Jax" Marshall confronts treasonous MI5 Intel Chief John Lancaster, the "mole" for international terrorist Aamir Barkawi, in the New Scotland Yard underground garage]
MI6 Jacquelin MarshallNext time you wanna leave town after betraying your country, how's about you steal a car to take you to your getaway vehicle? Preferably one without a GPS, 'cause that's just takes all the fun out of it. You forgot to delete your access logs. Your authorization code's there, bright as day. The security cameras show you logging on.
MI5 Intel John LancasterDo I have to tell you this is the most dangerous time since the Great War? They're cutting budgets while the barbarians are at the gate. The system's failing us, Jax. It's broken. You know it as well as I do. Things have to change.