Kinoafisha Films London Has Fallen London Has Fallen Movie Quotes

London Has Fallen Movie Quotes

Mike Banning [fighting Kamran] You know what you assholes don't get? We're not a fucking building! We're not a fucking flag! We're not just one man! Assholes like you have been trying to kill us for a long fucking time. But you know what? A thousand years from now, we'll still fucking be here!
Mike Banning [hands Ben a pistol] Point this end towards the bad guy.
Benjamin Asher This is not good, Mike.
Mike Banning Stay in here, stay down, and if anybody but me opens that door, you empty that into him.
Benjamin Asher What if you don't come back?
Mike Banning You're fucked.
Benjamin Asher Mike...
Mike Banning Don't jinx me.
[closes the doors]
Benjamin Asher That was inspiring...
Mike Banning [the President just saved his life by killing a bad guy] I was wondering when you were gonna come out of the closet.
Benjamin Asher That's not funny.
SAS SGT There's more than 100 terrorists in there!
Mike Banning Yeah? Well, they should've brought more men.
Benjamin Asher [out jogging] What are you made of?
Mike Banning [starts running backwards] Burbon and poor choices sir
Benjamin Asher [after Banning kills a terrorist as his brother listens via radio] Was that necessary?
Mike Banning No.
Mike Banning Why don't you boys pack up your shit and head back to Fuckheadistan or wherever it is you're from.
Mike Banning [about the President's bad driving] The car is bullet proof, not politician proof.
VP Trumbull To those who threaten our freedom: America will rise up. And make no mistake; we will find you, and we will destroy you.
Lynne Jacobs [dying] I never thought you'd outlive me.
Mike Banning [struggling to compose himself] Me neither.
Lynne Jacobs [fiercely] Do me a favor. Stay alive. You gotta live to see your kid. Make those fuckers pay.
Aamir Barkawi You think this war, this war that you started, you think it's over? I'll dedicate my life to your death. This war will not end.
VP Trumbull Maybe you should look out your window.
Mike Banning How was your vacation, sir?
VP Trumbull Do you have any idea the joy a man experiences pulling a 70- pound king mackerel out of the waters around Jekyll Island?
Mike Banning No, sir, I don't.
VP Trumbull Neither do I...
Benjamin Asher [after a narrow escape] What took you so long?
Mike Banning I had a couple errands to run.
SAS SGT [Mike is about to storm the terrorists' bunker] Are you fucking crazy?
Mike Banning Yeah, wish me luck.
Kamran Barkawi Not many people get to have their death witnessed by billions.
Benjamin Asher I'm not the only one who's gonna die today, Kamran.
VP Trumbull [Barkawi answers the phone in his hideout] I thought you'd take my call.
[repeated line]
Aamir Barkawi Vengeance must always be profound and absolute
VP Trumbull [from Trailer] What do you want?
Aamir Barkawi Your president.
VP Trumbull That's not going to happen.
Agent How did this happen, Mike?
Mike Banning They only have to get it right once.
Mike Banning I don't know about you, but I'm thirsty as fuck.
[drinks up a glass of water]
Mike Banning Mmm.
Benjamin Asher [about a drone strike on Barkawi] We didn't know his family would be there, his daughter was among those that died.
Mike Banning Well it looks like he got his revenge
Benjamin Asher I will not be executed as propaganda.
Benjamin Asher Mike, you don't let them take me.
Mike Banning I'm not going to.
Benjamin Asher Let me finish. If it comes to it, if it's going to happen...
Mike Banning Sir...
Benjamin Asher [cutting him off] Mike. If it comes to it, I want you to kill me. That's an order. I will not be executed for propaganda as my son and the American people see me on fucking YouTube for the rest of their lives.
Kamran Barkawi [about a drone strike] I held my sister in my arms as she died in my arms. We all have our monsters, Mr. President.
Benjamin Asher How many do you think died?
Mike Banning I don't know. A lot.
Benjamin Asher All those innocent people. Dead, because of me.
Mike Banning No, not because of you. Because of them. They're trying to kill you, sir. And they've killed all these people just to make everyone else a little more afraid. Well, fuck that and fuck them.
Benjamin Asher We should go for the embassy.
Mike Banning No, they'll be expecting that. There's an MI6 safehouse near here. I have a contact there. We go there, we wait it out, and we get an extraction.
Benjamin Asher Do you trust them?
Mike Banning Yeah.
[indicating a dead terrorist who was posing as a police officer]
Mike Banning The fact is, every single one of these guys is a terrorist asshole until proven otherwise. The only person you trust right now is me, okay?
Kamran Barkawi You should have let us kill him quickly, because now... we're going to kill him slowly.
Benjamin Asher I was just thinking about my son. He sends me these jokes every day. It's kind of our... I don't know, our thing or...
[chuckles]
Benjamin Asher a little off color. His mother wouldn't approve, but... I'll tell you something, Mike. These little messages I get from him every day... they mean everything, you'll see.
[pauses]
Benjamin Asher Most important thing: never criticize, always encourage. You just want them to be passionate. That's what I always tell my son. Find something you care about and care deeply. That and the golden rule: treat others as you'd like to be treated.
Agent Bronson [arriving at the cathedral] What's wrong?
Mike Banning Nothing. Bugs the shit out of me.
Aamir Barkawi London is just the first stop. Just imagine every major city, descending into chaos. Your president dies tonight.
Mike Banning I ever tell you I fucking hate funerals?
[MI6 Operative "Jax" Marshall confronts treasonous MI5 Intel Chief John Lancaster, the "mole" for international terrorist Aamir Barkawi, in the New Scotland Yard underground garage]
MI6 Jacquelin Marshall Next time you wanna leave town after betraying your country, how's about you steal a car to take you to your getaway vehicle? Preferably one without a GPS, 'cause that's just takes all the fun out of it. You forgot to delete your access logs. Your authorization code's there, bright as day. The security cameras show you logging on.
[whispers]
MI6 Jacquelin Marshall Just get on the floor.
MI5 Intel John Lancaster Do I have to tell you this is the most dangerous time since the Great War? They're cutting budgets while the barbarians are at the gate. The system's failing us, Jax. It's broken. You know it as well as I do. Things have to change.
MI6 Jacquelin Marshall So you thought you'd teach us all a lesson?
MI5 Intel John Lancaster That and 20 Million euros. Come with me, Jax.
MI6 Jacquelin Marshall [undeterred] Get on the fucking floor.
[Lancaster refuses to do so, attempting to walk away. Jax then notices his gun in his suitcase]
MI6 Jacquelin Marshall John.
[becomes cross]
MI6 Jacquelin Marshall John, get on the floor.
[becomes angrier]
MI6 Jacquelin Marshall Get on the floor, John!
[Lancaster still refuses to comply]
MI6 Jacquelin Marshall [screams] GET ON THE FUCKING FLOOR!
[Jax then shoots Lancaster twice, killing him]
