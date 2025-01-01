[MI6 Operative "Jax" Marshall confronts treasonous MI5 Intel Chief John Lancaster, the "mole" for international terrorist Aamir Barkawi, in the New Scotland Yard underground garage]

MI6 Jacquelin Marshall Next time you wanna leave town after betraying your country, how's about you steal a car to take you to your getaway vehicle? Preferably one without a GPS, 'cause that's just takes all the fun out of it. You forgot to delete your access logs. Your authorization code's there, bright as day. The security cameras show you logging on.

[whispers]

MI6 Jacquelin Marshall Just get on the floor.

MI5 Intel John Lancaster Do I have to tell you this is the most dangerous time since the Great War? They're cutting budgets while the barbarians are at the gate. The system's failing us, Jax. It's broken. You know it as well as I do. Things have to change.

MI6 Jacquelin Marshall So you thought you'd teach us all a lesson?

MI5 Intel John Lancaster That and 20 Million euros. Come with me, Jax.

MI6 Jacquelin Marshall [undeterred] Get on the fucking floor.

[Lancaster refuses to do so, attempting to walk away. Jax then notices his gun in his suitcase]

[becomes cross]

MI6 Jacquelin Marshall John, get on the floor.

[becomes angrier]

MI6 Jacquelin Marshall Get on the floor, John!

[Lancaster still refuses to comply]

MI6 Jacquelin Marshall [screams] GET ON THE FUCKING FLOOR!