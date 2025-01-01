Menu
Surviving Picasso Movie Quotes

Surviving Picasso Movie Quotes

Pablo Picasso I really like intelligent women. Sometimes, of course, I like stupid ones too.
Pablo Picasso I love wild cats. They are always pregnant because they think of nothing but love.
Pablo Picasso You've loved women even more than I have, but you haven't hated them at all.
Henri Matisse I leave that to you.
Pablo Picasso You are in the labyrinth of the Minotaur. You should know that the Minotaur consumes at least two maidens a day.
Dora Maar You may be a great painter, but you are morally corrupt. You've contaminated the whole world.
Pablo Picasso I make a lot of mistakes, but so does God.
Olga He's useless. Nothing but drink and girls. Just like his father.
Picasso I don't drink.
Dora Maar Who are your friends?
Pierre Francoise and Genevieve. They're painters.
Dora Maar What do they paint, besides their finger nails?
Dora Maar Perhaps she thinks you'll immortalize her. Don't raise her hopes, Picassos may prove to be no more immortal than the skeleton of some extinct bird of prey.
Dora Maar It's true, I do not have a child. But I think he finds me equally, if not more amusing without one.
Dora Maar You don't look like someone who lives in Paris.
[then, to Francoise]
Dora Maar And you... you look like you've been breathing in the air in Picasso's studio. Peculiar air... sometimes it seems like poison gas... and then you find you cannot breathe in any other.
Geneviève I assure you that is not the case with Francoise.
Dora Marr I don't like cats. But when my dog died, he gave me a cat. I still have it. It's called Moumoune. He gave it that name. It's a very vicious cat. Look... He'll leave you when he's ready. Even then, you won't be free of him. After him, without him, there is nothing. After Picasso, only God. And Moumoune... that cat just won't die.
