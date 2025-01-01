Menu
Films
Jolene
Jolene Movie Quotes
Jolene
[working at the drive-in]
Why is it only the guys tip?
Kendra
'Cause the girls are jealous of you.
[first lines]
Jolene
[narrating]
I married Mickey Holler when I was 15. He was 20 years old, Mickey - real name, Mervin.
Mickey
Now I pronounce you husband and wife.
Jolene
Uncle Phil was always tryin' to show off around me, and he gave me great big hugs that lasted way too long.
