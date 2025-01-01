Menu
Colonia Movie Quotes

Colonia Movie Quotes

Paul Schäfer Anyone can torture, but to break a person without harming physically, that's an art.
[repeated line]
Paul Schäfer Everything under God's sun is good for something.
Paul Schäfer Oh I can see. Your sadness in your eyes. Doubts in your heart. Turmoil in your soul. Oh you think you made a mistake, that you shouldn't have come here. You regret. You regret deeply. It's OK. It's OK, Lena. We're not perfect. No, none of us. We all lose our way sometimes. The lord loves us, imperfect as we are.
Daniel I'm so sorry they brought you here.
Lena Nobody brought me here. I joined up to find you.
Gisela [referring to Lena's clunky somewhat heeled shoes] And take off those shoes. You look like a slut.
Lena Why is he doing this? The whole place. I don't understand.
Ursel Because there is nothing to understand. He loves it. His power, the music, the little boys. It's his heaven on earth.
Lena Did you really believe he was a man of God?
Ursel Of course. But not any more.
Lena I think they were following me.
closing title card Colonia Dignidad was a leading torture prison for the Chilean secret police. Hundreds of detainees were interrogated, killed and buried on the grounds. In almost 40 years, only 5 cell members managed to escape.
[original photos of the "colony's" buildings and groups of members are shown]
closing title card Photographs smuggled out of Colonia Dignidad were published internationally, causing a major scandal. In Chile, however, nothing changed.
[more original photos, one of Paul Schäfer with his Schäferhund]
closing title card Paul Schäfer wasn't indicted until the end of the Pinochet regime and was eventually arrested in Argentine in 2004. Neither Pinochet nor the German Embassy staff were ever held accountable for their collaboration with Paul Schäfer.
closing title card Paul Schäfer was sentenced to 33 years imprisonment on thousands of counts of sexual abuse of children and other crimes. He died in prison in Santiago in 2010.
final title card In memory of the victims of Colonia Dignidad.
[first lines]
Narrator [voice over original documentary footage] Santiago de Chile, 1973. Politial riots have been destabilizing the entire country.
Lena Because if I find a harem of hot Chilean girls in your apartment, I'm gonna cut your balls off.
[last lines]
Roman Ready for take-off?
Co-pilot Ready for take-off.
