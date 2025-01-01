closing title card Colonia Dignidad was a leading torture prison for the Chilean secret police. Hundreds of detainees were interrogated, killed and buried on the grounds. In almost 40 years, only 5 cell members managed to escape.

[original photos of the "colony's" buildings and groups of members are shown]

closing title card Photographs smuggled out of Colonia Dignidad were published internationally, causing a major scandal. In Chile, however, nothing changed.

[more original photos, one of Paul Schäfer with his Schäferhund]

closing title card Paul Schäfer wasn't indicted until the end of the Pinochet regime and was eventually arrested in Argentine in 2004. Neither Pinochet nor the German Embassy staff were ever held accountable for their collaboration with Paul Schäfer.

closing title card Paul Schäfer was sentenced to 33 years imprisonment on thousands of counts of sexual abuse of children and other crimes. He died in prison in Santiago in 2010.