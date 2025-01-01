Menu
Ambrose Will. It is your old man. I do not want to leave it like this between us. I got something I need to the you. I know I was not the father you needed me to be. I was not a good husband to your mother. You both deserved better. When you were born it was the happiest day of my life. You do not remember, but those were good years for all of us. When they told me I was going blind, there was a black thing inside me that shut out the light. Including you and your mother. I left because I did not want it touching you or her, but I was wrong. I know that now. I was not just blind in my eyes, I was blind in my heart. The only thing I was good at was being a soldier. That is what I am and that is how I am going out. Remember me, son, for that if nothing else. I am proud to be your father and I am sorry I will not get to see my grandkids. You have a good woman and a future in front of you. Do not look back. That was my mistake. You can not leave in the past. You have got to put it away and move forward. Life is a gift. Do not waste it like I did. Give my love to Anne and be the man I could not be. I love you boy. I always have. Okay, goodbye son.
Ambrose What is wrong with him?
Gloria B. He is in an iron lung.
Ambrose Poor fucking bastard.
Nick Damici
Rutanya Alda
