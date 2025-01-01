Puss in Boots[after he buries his outfit at Mama Luna's]We are gathered here today to say goodbye to Puss in Boots. There are no words to express such a loss. Thank you.
[walks away, then comes back]
Puss in BootsBut it would be a crime not to try. He was known across the land by many names. The Stabby Tabby. El Macho Gato. The Leche Whisperer. To some, an outlaw. To more, a hero. To all, a legend. I was right. Words were not enough.
[walks away once again, then comes back]
Puss in BootsBut perhaps a song. Who is your favorite fearless hero?
[starts crying]
Puss in BootsWho is your favorite fearless hero? You were, you were.
Puss in Boots[Perrito's tail keeps thumping him]Do you mind? I'm trying to eat here. I mean, meow. Whatever.
Kitty SoftpawsNot me. Uh-uh. Whenever I've let my guard down, I've been double-crossed, declawed, played and betrayed. Never again. I am a solo act. I keep my secrets and I play my cards close. That's how you get a winning hand. Take it from me; never trust anyone.
Puss in Boots[after being advised to retire by the village doctor/barber]That Doctor is a quack and a crazy man! He should stick to cutting hair!
Ethical Bug[after the Baker's Dozen fall into the ravine]Sweet mother of goose, Jack!
Jack HornerWell, you know what they say. Can't bake a pie without losing a dozen men.