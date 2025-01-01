[Puss is at the Wishing Star, preparing to make his wish]

Puss in Boots Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight. I wish...

Kitty Softpaws I can't believe I fell for it again.

Puss in Boots Kitty, you don't understand.

Kitty Softpaws Don't understand what? That you've been playing me this whole time?

Puss in Boots I need this wish.

Kitty Softpaws Oh, yeah? You wanna know what *my* wish was? Someone, *anyone* I could trust.

[Kitty swipes the map from Puss and points her Gatito Blade at him]

Kitty Softpaws In my whole life, I've never had that, but I thought I finally found that someone, without a wish. I thought it was you, but you're still running, still the same old Puss in Boots.

Puss in Boots But I am not, I am not Puss in Boots. I am.. I am on my last life. I need to get my lives back. Without them, I am not... I am *not*...

Kitty Softpaws What? The legend?

[chuckles sadly]

Kitty Softpaws I still can't compete with your one true love. Go on. Get your lives back.

[Puss gasps as he grabs the map]

Kitty Softpaws Just keep them out of mine.

Puss in Boots kitty! Death Is After Me!

Jack Horner I've been called a lot of things... but never Death. I like it. That's *my* wish!