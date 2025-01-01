My pop, he weren't a religious man, you know? If you couldn't grow it, kill it, or eat it, he just plain old didn't believe in it, that was it. And this one time he head on up the old Saba hills... San Saba hills? He joined a couple Texas Ranger buddies of his to hunt you know? pretty routine, he done it like a hundred times before, should have been a three-day kill but, on the second day, it all went fucked. Somehow that night he lost his buddies, and to top it off, them Comanches went and took the horses so, he was starving and delirious... and he crawls up into this mott, this... this group of trees out in the middle of nowhere just sticking up in this ocean of scrub and he found religion. At that moment he told me... he found God. And it turns out that God... He's a squirrel. Yea. A big, old meaty one. "I found God" he used to say. "And while sitting there and basking in the glory and sublimity of mercy... I shot and ate that son of a bitch".