Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Revenant The Revenant Movie Quotes

The Revenant Movie Quotes

Hugh Glass I ain't afraid to die anymore. I'd done it already.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh Glass As long as you can still grab a breath, you fight. You breathe... keep breathing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Hugh Glass' Wife As long as you can still grab a breath, you fight. You breathe. Keep breathing. When there is a storm and you stand in front of a tree, if you look at its branches, you swear it will fall. But if you watch the trunk, you will see its stability.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald You came all this way just for your revenge, huh? Did you enjoy it, Glass?... 'Cause there ain't nothin' gon' bring your boy back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hikuc My heart bleeds. But revenge is in the creator's hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh Glass I told you to be invisible, son!
Hawk At least he...
Hugh Glass If you want to survive, keep your mouth shut!
Hawk At least he heard me.
Hugh Glass They don't hear your voice! They just see the color of your face. You understand? You understand?
Hawk Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald We had a deal, Glass! I tried to tell your boy! Alright? I tried to tell him what was happening, but wouldn't listen and he kept on screamin'. And he was gonna get everybody killed! But you and me, we had a deal. Y'all know what happened out there. On my soul, the Lord, HE knows what happened out there.
Hugh Glass There was no deal. You killed my boy.
John Fitzgerald Or may be you shoulda raised a man... instead of some girly little bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald God giveth, God taketh away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh Glass I need a horse and a gun.
Andrew Henry No, you need rest and something to eat. I'm going after him.
Hugh Glass No You'll never find him without me.
Andrew Henry Wait till morning, he'll have a day's head start and get away.
Hugh Glass No he won't. He's afraid. He knows how far I came for him. Same as that elk, when they get afraid they run deep in to the woods. I got him trapped, he just, He doesn't know it yet.
Andrew Henry How can you be so sure?
Hugh Glass Cause he has everything to lose. All I had was that boy - and he took him from me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh Glass He's afraid. He knows how far I came to find him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Henry Is it true you killed an officer?
Hugh Glass I just killed a man who was trying to kill my son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Hugh Glass No... Revenge is in God's hands. Not mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jones Those pelts are stolen.
Elk Dog You all have stolen everything from us. Everything! The land. The animals.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Boone I'm actually starting to miss my wife's cooking.
Stubby Bill Shit, I'm actually startin' to miss your wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald You all right there kid? Your head in the right place?
Bridger I guess... I can't help thinking about whether we did the right...
John Fitzgerald No! Ain't our place to wonder. The good Lord got us on a road whether we choose it or not.
John Fitzgerald My pop, he weren't a religious man, you know? If you couldn't grow it, kill it, or eat it, he just plain old didn't believe in it, that was it. And this one time he head on up the old Saba hills... San Saba hills? He joined a couple Texas Ranger buddies of his to hunt you know? pretty routine, he done it like a hundred times before, should have been a three-day kill but, on the second day, it all went fucked. Somehow that night he lost his buddies, and to top it off, them Comanches went and took the horses so, he was starving and delirious... and he crawls up into this mott, this... this group of trees out in the middle of nowhere just sticking up in this ocean of scrub and he found religion. At that moment he told me... he found God. And it turns out that God... He's a squirrel. Yea. A big, old meaty one. "I found God" he used to say. "And while sitting there and basking in the glory and sublimity of mercy... I shot and ate that son of a bitch".
John Fitzgerald Yeah. You might want to close your eyes kid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald [to Glass] Look at me scalp.
Andrew Henry That's enough!
John Fitzgerald [to Glass] You're forgettin' your place, boy.
Hugh Glass As far as I can tell, my place is right here on the smart end of this rifle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Placard (in french) WE ARE ALL SAVAGES
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh Glass My son. I'm right here. You hear me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Henry What happened?
John Fitzgerald We did what we had to do. He was buried right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Powaqa I'll cut off your balls!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hawk Can you hear the wind, father? Remember what mother used to say about the wind? The wind cannot defeat the tree with strong roots.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh Glass [to his son] They don't hear your voice. They just see the colour of your face. You understand?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald What makes you go on?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald Life? What life are you talkin' about I ain't got no life! I just got a living and the only way I get to do that is through these pelts!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald The way I see it, I done saved your life twice now, boy... I ought' to be God to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald That claw doesn't belong to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toussaint [in french] Bring me the girl! Those five horses weren't for free!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Henry I can't remember my wife's face. Last week she was still with me. Now she's gone. I worry I won't recognize her when I get back home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald They're torturing that poor bastard, the proper thing to do will be finish him off quick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Hugh Glass [in pawnee] It's okay son... I know you want this to be over. I'm right here. I will be right here... But you don't give up. You hear me? As long as you can still grab a breath, you fight. You breathe... keep breathing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald Captain, we got us a swarm of tree niggers out here waiting to finish the job.
[On the boat after the battle with Arikara]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh Glass Get to the boat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald I'm not too crazy about that idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald All I'm sayin' is, a savage is a savage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald What about his little half-breed son? And what kind of savage you think his Mama was?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew Henry If they aren't his
[Fitzgerald]
Andrew Henry , we lose him.
Hugh Glass Unless he reenlisted so he could justify killing again... these tracks right here are his.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Fitzgerald Tell me you got some kind of plan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh Glass We got to get off this boat.
John Fitzgerald You wanna get off the boat? Then what we gonna do, huh? We gonna take our furs and sit out there amongst the weed like a bunch of god damn ducks?
Hugh Glass The safe thing to do is track a new course back up on land.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more