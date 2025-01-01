Hugh GlassI ain't afraid to die anymore. I'd done it already.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hugh GlassAs long as you can still grab a breath, you fight. You breathe... keep breathing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Hugh Glass' WifeAs long as you can still grab a breath, you fight. You breathe. Keep breathing. When there is a storm and you stand in front of a tree, if you look at its branches, you swear it will fall. But if you watch the trunk, you will see its stability.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John FitzgeraldYou came all this way just for your revenge, huh? Did you enjoy it, Glass?... 'Cause there ain't nothin' gon' bring your boy back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HikucMy heart bleeds. But revenge is in the creator's hands.
John FitzgeraldWe had a deal, Glass! I tried to tell your boy! Alright? I tried to tell him what was happening, but wouldn't listen and he kept on screamin'. And he was gonna get everybody killed! But you and me, we had a deal. Y'all know what happened out there. On my soul, the Lord, HE knows what happened out there.
BridgerI guess... I can't help thinking about whether we did the right...
John FitzgeraldNo! Ain't our place to wonder. The good Lord got us on a road whether we choose it or not.
John FitzgeraldMy pop, he weren't a religious man, you know? If you couldn't grow it, kill it, or eat it, he just plain old didn't believe in it, that was it. And this one time he head on up the old Saba hills... San Saba hills? He joined a couple Texas Ranger buddies of his to hunt you know? pretty routine, he done it like a hundred times before, should have been a three-day kill but, on the second day, it all went fucked. Somehow that night he lost his buddies, and to top it off, them Comanches went and took the horses so, he was starving and delirious... and he crawls up into this mott, this... this group of trees out in the middle of nowhere just sticking up in this ocean of scrub and he found religion. At that moment he told me... he found God. And it turns out that God... He's a squirrel. Yea. A big, old meaty one. "I found God" he used to say. "And while sitting there and basking in the glory and sublimity of mercy... I shot and ate that son of a bitch".
Toussaint[in french]Bring me the girl! Those five horses weren't for free!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew HenryI can't remember my wife's face. Last week she was still with me. Now she's gone. I worry I won't recognize her when I get back home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John FitzgeraldThey're torturing that poor bastard, the proper thing to do will be finish him off quick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Hugh Glass[in pawnee]It's okay son... I know you want this to be over. I'm right here. I will be right here... But you don't give up. You hear me? As long as you can still grab a breath, you fight. You breathe... keep breathing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John FitzgeraldCaptain, we got us a swarm of tree niggers out here waiting to finish the job.