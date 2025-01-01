Menu
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse Movie Quotes

Ben [seeing Scout Leader Rogers, now a zombie, on the road] That's Scout Leader Rogers!
Carter He looks like shit!
Augie I set him on fire.
[everyone looks at him]
Augie He tried to eat me!
Ben [Augie puts a bomb on the floor] What is that?
Augie It's a bomb.
Carter What are you, the Taliban?
Carter [staring at a female zombie police officer's bare breasts] Oh, my Lord...
Ben Carter, let's go!
Carter [fondles her breasts and runs away] I touched them! I don't think they were real!
Carter [Posing in the jail cell trying to take a selfie, one of the zombies grabs his shoulder] Dude, what the fuck? Haven't you had enough to eat? Jesus
Ben Carter, stop agitating them.
Carter What? I need a new profile pic.
Augie It's the zombie apocalypse! Come on, we're scouts! We're trained for this!
Ben Guys, let's go. We gotta get to the party
Augie Ben, this is a suicide mission.
Ben Guys, they're gonna bomb this whole town in less than two hours.
Carter What if Denise reaches the military in time?
Ben And what if she doesn't, Carter? Then what? Who's gonna save them? The police? They're gone. The military? They're not coming, either. Guys we're the last line of defense. And so what? Maybe we look like dorks in these uniforms. And maybe we're a big joke to everyone at school. But tonight, we're gonna show them what being a real Scout's all about. So, are we just gonna stand here with our thumbs up our asses? Or are we gonna go out there and save the world?
Carter Fuck yeah, dude!
Augie It was a really good speech, Ben.
Ben Thanks, Augie.
Carter Let's do it.
Augie We're fine! Everything's under control!
[a zombie jumps through a window and attacks]
Carter [giving money to a stripper, unaware that she's a zombie] Don't worry, mommy! Daddy's here! This is fucking awesome!
Carter [Freaking out after being attacked by zombie, his face covered in blood] Fuck!
Denise Calm the fuck down!
Ben Calm down? Are you crazy? We almost just got killed in there!
Denise [Points to Ben's car] Is that your ride?
Ben Can you please just tell us what the hell is going on?
Carter Anyone? I really need to wash off my face right now!
Denise [Looks back at Ben] Keys, now!
Ben Not until you tell us what's happening.
Carter A wet nap! Anyone got a wet nap?
[Pulls a bandana from pocket and uses that]
Denise What the fuck do you think is happening? Everyone's eating each other.
Ben Wait... Like a...
Denise YES! Like that!
Ben But that's not possible...
Carter I think it's possible Ben. A dead stripper just tried to eat my face!
Ben All right, scouts. Let's kick some zombie ass!
[post credits scene; Rogers' head is lying on a sandy hill with the blown up building from before behind him. Rogers is heard grumbling until bird feces lands on his cheek]
Scout Leader Rogers [last words] Oh, come on... The end.
[last lines]
Kendall Grant [after Ben kissed her] Who are you?
Ben I'm a Scout!
