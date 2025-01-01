Brother Geraghty [Oliver's new Catholic school classmates welcome him, albeit unenthusiastically] Maybe as a 'thank you', you could lead us all in morning prayer.

Oliver [as the class members bow their heads, he whispers apologetically to the teacher] I think... I think I'm Jewish.

Brother Geraghty [to Oliver] OK, good to know.

Brother Geraghty [addressing the whole class] Oliver thinks he's Jewish.

random members of the class So am I... I'm Buddhist... There is no God...

[now everyone speaks at once, sharing their religious preferences]