Kinoafisha Films St. Vincent St. Vincent Movie Quotes

Brother Geraghty [Oliver's new Catholic school classmates welcome him, albeit unenthusiastically] Maybe as a 'thank you', you could lead us all in morning prayer.
Oliver [as the class members bow their heads, he whispers apologetically to the teacher] I think... I think I'm Jewish.
Brother Geraghty [to Oliver] OK, good to know.
Brother Geraghty [addressing the whole class] Oliver thinks he's Jewish.
random members of the class So am I... I'm Buddhist... There is no God...
[now everyone speaks at once, sharing their religious preferences]
Brother Geraghty Yes, you get the idea. We celebrate all the religions of the world in this room, Oliver. I'm a Catholic, which is the best of all the religions, really, because we have the most rules. And the best clothes. But among us, there is also a Buddhist, agnostic, we have a Baptist, and we have a "I don't know", which seems to be the fastest growing religion in the world. And now, we have "I think I'm Jewish", which is a new one for the class, Oliver, so thanks for that.
[first lines]
Vincent So this Irish guy knocks on this lady's door and says, you know, "Have you got any, uh... Any, uh... work for me?" And she says, "Um, well, you now, as a matter of fact, you could paint the porch." 'Bout two hours later, the guy comes back and says, "I've finished, ma'am, but just for your information, it's not a porch, it's a BMW."
[bar patrons stunned]
Vincent You never seen Abbott and Costello?
Oliver No, sir. Are they old?
Vincent No. They're dead. That's the oldest you can be.
Oliver Or the youngest. Time freezes when you're dead.
Vincent You need to defend yourself, or you get mowed down.
Oliver I'm small, if you haven't noticed.
Vincent Yeah, so was Hitler.
Oliver That's a horrible comparison.
Vincent Indeed. Making a point, though.
Daka My water is broken!
Vincent Call a plumber.
Oliver He's paying me hourly.
Vincent I'm showing him how the world works. You work, you get paid, you drink.
Maggie You're drinking alcohol?
Vincent ...I honestly don't remember.
Oliver What's Vin like when I'm not around?
Daka [with Russian accent] He don't like people. People don't like him. Except cat, and you. Why you like him?
Vincent A lady of the night.
Oliver What's that?
Vincent It's one of the more honest ways to make a living.
Ocinski Hey, uh, your dad the one that taught you how to fight?
Oliver No, my babysitter.
Maggie [about Oliver's book] God, that's depressing.
Oliver No, it's not. The tree was meant to give, so to be able to give everything and have nothing left is the best life the tree could ever have.
Maggie Well, your father must think I'm a tree.
Oliver Why would he think that?
Maggie Nothing. Nothing.
Oliver Is that our new neighbor?
Maggie Yep.
Oliver It's gonna be a long life.
Vincent [to Oliver] Do yourself a favor. Get a life. Stop living mine.
Oliver Sorry, Vin, for your loss.
Vincent Never understood... wh-wh-why people say that.
Oliver They don't know what else to say.
Vincent How about, "What was she like?" "Do you miss her?" Or "What are you gonna do now?"
Terry It is what it is.
Vincent "It is what it is"? Everyone's saying that now. You know what it means? You're screwed, and you shall remain screwed.
Vincent Don't ever become a pencil-pusher kid, they're spineless.
Judge Reynolds [at a custody hearing, the judge is asking questions about Oliver's activities with Vin that his mother was unaware of] Daka Paramova... are you aware of her occupation?
Maggie [whispering, to her attorney] She, she works for Vince.
Maggie [to Oliver] She works for Vince, right?
Oliver [whispering to his mother] She's the lady of the night.
Maggie [astonished, still whispering] What? Do you know what that means?
Oliver [with total naïveté, trying to be helpful] She works at night?
Maggie [later, leaving the courthouse, Mom is livid] I guess gambling in a race track is like a Math class, huh? You can learn how to bet?
Oliver The odds.
Maggie A bar, I guess that could fall under Current Events, right?
Oliver [still with complete sincerity and naïveté] More like Social Studies?
Maggie It's a strip club hooker that I can seem to get my head around.
Oliver Commerce? Biology?
Maggie Just stop talking.
Zucko Come on, Vinny! Why do you always have to do things the hard way?
Vincent It's more interesting.
Zucko And a lot more painful.
Maggie I thought you ate at Vincent's house.
Oliver I had sushi.
Maggie You had sushi?
Oliver Well, sardines. He calls it sushi. Didn't want to hurt his feelings.
Vincent I'm gonna show you one thing and it's probably your best shot. If you do it right, you can break the guy's nose.
Oliver Break his nose!
Vincent Relax! You're not gonna get it right.
Maggie [shows tree diagram to Vincent] Okay.
Vincent Money.
Maggie No, it's a... it's a T... it's a tree.
Vincent You owe me money. Yeah, you broke my tree.
Maggie Alright.
[flips to next diagram card]
Maggie Yeah, I know I... Lets...
Vincent Yeah, you broke my fence too.
Maggie [looks at the card and gets surprised to see a fence] Okay, what are you... planning these?
[flips to next card facing herself and then shows to Vincent]
Maggie Here, this should be familiar.
Vincent Cactus.
Maggie No, prick. Big prick.
[flips to next card]
Vincent [answering telephone] Come on, coward, try to sell me something.
Vincent You got any money?
Oliver Yes sir, $7.
Vincent What is that, lunch money?
Oliver Yes sir.
Vincent Well, you might as well the hard way.
Daka [frustrated with Vincent] When will you become like man?
[Repeated Line]
Vincent Toodles.
