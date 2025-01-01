Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Films
The Skeleton Twins
The Skeleton Twins Movie Quotes
The Skeleton Twins Movie Quotes
Milo Dean
Have you read "Marley and Me?"
Maggie Dean
Yeah. Sad.
Milo Dean
Why is it sad?
Maggie Dean
You don't know what happens?
Milo Dean
No, that's why I'm reading it.
Maggie Dean
Sorry.
Milo Dean
What?
Maggie Dean
Nothing.
Milo Dean
Does the dog die at the end?
Maggie Dean
No. I didn't say that.
Milo Dean
The fucking dog dies at the end.
Maggie Dean
I'm didn't - I'm not saying anything!
Milo Dean
Look how much I had left!
[Milo proceeds to throw the book onto the ground and sighs]
Maggie Dean
I'm sorry I ruined it.
Milo Dean
Maggie, I know the dog dies. Everyone knows the dog dies. It's the book where the dog dies.
Maggie Dean
Asshole. I see you're getting your sense of humor back.
Milo Dean
Yeah, they can't take that away from me.
Milo Dean
Fucking people.
Milo Dean
Look, it had nothing to do with you.
Maggie Dean
That is bullshit. You're my brother. And we're supposed to be there for each other. And if you don't get that by now, then, I don't know, I guess I'll talk to you in another ten years.
Maggie Dean
He doesn't deserve a fucking whore as a wife.
Milo Dean
You're not a whore.
Maggie Dean
[interrupts]
Oh, really?
Milo Dean
[continues]
So don't say that, please.
Maggie Dean
What would you call it, then?
Milo Dean
You're a restless housewife with whore like tendencies.
[Maggie chuckles]
Milo Dean
You're emotionally unstable.
Maggie Dean
You're a prick!
Milo Dean
You need professional help!
Maggie Dean
Oh, and this coming from a guy who just tried to kill himself.
Milo Dean
[Bitter]
Maybe I should try fucking all my problems away.
Maggie Dean
Well maybe next time you should cut deeper
[Tears up at what she said]
Maggie Dean
You ruined my marriage!
Milo Dean
What marriage?
Maggie Dean
Fuck you.
Maggie Dean
[Slightly drunk]
Stop trying Judy. Stop trying. There are worse things than being a shitty mother.
Judy
[looking embarrassed and close to crying]
So... if you've finished... vomiting all over me
[nervous laugh]
Judy
I'll just say er thank you for dinner and er Milo thank you for the invitation
[Milo looks over at her]
Judy
and I'm sorry that I've ended up being so toxic. I just want you both to know...
Maggie Dean
[Turning away]
oh my god.
Judy
...I'm sending you the light... when it lands.
[leaves]
Milo Dean
[Taking a drink of wine]
Well at least she's sending us the light.
[Milo is on the top of a building, drunk. He was playing with a toy wooden whale and he dropped it to ground level. He started looking around the town for a brief moment]
Security Officer
Hey.
[Milo turned to see who it was: a security guard behind him]
Security Officer
What are you doing up here?
Milo Dean
I'm waiting for you, Mr. Big Officer Man.
Security Officer
The fuck you said?
Milo Dean
Do you love him?
Maggie Dean
Yeah, I do. He's... he's good.
Milo Dean
Maybe good isn't your thing.
Maggie Dean
[speaking through car window to Milo]
Do you think that I should have a baby? I mean... do you think I would be a good mom?
Milo Dean
[Avoids eye contact staring out front screen thinking]
errrrrrm... I don't... I don't know.
[Maggie looks away upset]
Milo Dean
I mean... I er think you would be very attentive.
Maggie Dean
Okay?
Milo Dean
[Narrows eyebrows in confusion]
Maybe a bit overprotective? Uptight?
Maggie Dean
Gee, thanks
[glares at him]
Milo Dean
I'm just being honest, it's a loaded question. I'm sorry.
Maggie Dean
I think that I would be an excellent mom
Milo Dean
[High pitched]
Okay
[Maggie glares]
Milo Dean
what do you want me to say?
Maggie Dean
How about something that doesn't make me feel like a piece of shit?
[Milo opens mouth then looks away]
Maggie Dean
you know you're so goddamn selfish Milo it's mind blowing.
[walks away before flipping him off as he calls her name]
Milo Dean
Some of us have our secrets, and some of us have our reasons, Maggie.
