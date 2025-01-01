Maggie Dean [Slightly drunk] Stop trying Judy. Stop trying. There are worse things than being a shitty mother.

Judy [looking embarrassed and close to crying] So... if you've finished... vomiting all over me

[nervous laugh]

Judy I'll just say er thank you for dinner and er Milo thank you for the invitation

[Milo looks over at her]

Judy and I'm sorry that I've ended up being so toxic. I just want you both to know...

Maggie Dean [Turning away] oh my god.

Judy ...I'm sending you the light... when it lands.

[leaves]