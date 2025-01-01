Menu
The Skeleton Twins Movie Quotes

Milo Dean Have you read "Marley and Me?"
Maggie Dean Yeah. Sad.
Milo Dean Why is it sad?
Maggie Dean You don't know what happens?
Milo Dean No, that's why I'm reading it.
Maggie Dean Sorry.
Milo Dean What?
Maggie Dean Nothing.
Milo Dean Does the dog die at the end?
Maggie Dean No. I didn't say that.
Milo Dean The fucking dog dies at the end.
Maggie Dean I'm didn't - I'm not saying anything!
Milo Dean Look how much I had left!
[Milo proceeds to throw the book onto the ground and sighs]
Maggie Dean I'm sorry I ruined it.
Milo Dean Maggie, I know the dog dies. Everyone knows the dog dies. It's the book where the dog dies.
Maggie Dean Asshole. I see you're getting your sense of humor back.
Milo Dean Yeah, they can't take that away from me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Dean Fucking people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Dean Look, it had nothing to do with you.
Maggie Dean That is bullshit. You're my brother. And we're supposed to be there for each other. And if you don't get that by now, then, I don't know, I guess I'll talk to you in another ten years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Dean He doesn't deserve a fucking whore as a wife.
Milo Dean You're not a whore.
Maggie Dean [interrupts] Oh, really?
Milo Dean [continues] So don't say that, please.
Maggie Dean What would you call it, then?
Milo Dean You're a restless housewife with whore like tendencies.
[Maggie chuckles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Dean You're emotionally unstable.
Maggie Dean You're a prick!
Milo Dean You need professional help!
Maggie Dean Oh, and this coming from a guy who just tried to kill himself.
Milo Dean [Bitter] Maybe I should try fucking all my problems away.
Maggie Dean Well maybe next time you should cut deeper
[Tears up at what she said]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Dean You ruined my marriage!
Milo Dean What marriage?
Maggie Dean Fuck you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Dean [Slightly drunk] Stop trying Judy. Stop trying. There are worse things than being a shitty mother.
Judy [looking embarrassed and close to crying] So... if you've finished... vomiting all over me
[nervous laugh]
Judy I'll just say er thank you for dinner and er Milo thank you for the invitation
[Milo looks over at her]
Judy and I'm sorry that I've ended up being so toxic. I just want you both to know...
Maggie Dean [Turning away] oh my god.
Judy ...I'm sending you the light... when it lands.
[leaves]
Milo Dean [Taking a drink of wine] Well at least she's sending us the light.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Milo is on the top of a building, drunk. He was playing with a toy wooden whale and he dropped it to ground level. He started looking around the town for a brief moment]
Security Officer Hey.
[Milo turned to see who it was: a security guard behind him]
Security Officer What are you doing up here?
Milo Dean I'm waiting for you, Mr. Big Officer Man.
Security Officer The fuck you said?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Dean Do you love him?
Maggie Dean Yeah, I do. He's... he's good.
Milo Dean Maybe good isn't your thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Dean [speaking through car window to Milo] Do you think that I should have a baby? I mean... do you think I would be a good mom?
Milo Dean [Avoids eye contact staring out front screen thinking] errrrrrm... I don't... I don't know.
[Maggie looks away upset]
Milo Dean I mean... I er think you would be very attentive.
Maggie Dean Okay?
Milo Dean [Narrows eyebrows in confusion] Maybe a bit overprotective? Uptight?
Maggie Dean Gee, thanks
[glares at him]
Milo Dean I'm just being honest, it's a loaded question. I'm sorry.
Maggie Dean I think that I would be an excellent mom
Milo Dean [High pitched] Okay
[Maggie glares]
Milo Dean what do you want me to say?
Maggie Dean How about something that doesn't make me feel like a piece of shit?
[Milo opens mouth then looks away]
Maggie Dean you know you're so goddamn selfish Milo it's mind blowing.
[walks away before flipping him off as he calls her name]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milo Dean Some of us have our secrets, and some of us have our reasons, Maggie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
