Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Decoding Annie Parker Decoding Annie Parker Movie Quotes

Decoding Annie Parker Movie Quotes

Tom You know, a lot of women can't be hot and in mourning at the same time. But you you pull it off. I don't mean any disrespect, but when you think about it, isn't sex our way of saying "fuck you" to death?
Annie Parker How are you still working here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie Parker My life was a comedy. I just had to learn to laugh"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie Parker Mommy was in the hospital because mommy has cancer.
Young William (8) Didn't Aunt Joan have cancer?
Annie Parker Yes she did sweetie.
Young William (8) But she died.
Annie Parker Yeah, she did.
Young William (8) Are you gonna die?
Annie Parker Hey, no. I promise you. You are not gonna lose your mommy to cancer.
Young William (8) But how do you know?
Annie Parker Because I just know. I'm not gonna die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie Parker [narrating] There are great mysteries out there. Strange and magical, hidden in codes. Did you ever wonder if you knew those codes, could you change your future?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Gold You know, I had a teacher once who told me what the ideal breast cancer patient would be. He said the person with the highest risk would be a nun living in a cold climate, who was overweight, who ate red meat, who was breast fed, whose mother and sister had pre-menopausal breast cancer, and who was Ashkenazi Jewish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more