TomYou know, a lot of women can't be hot and in mourning at the same time. But you you pull it off. I don't mean any disrespect, but when you think about it, isn't sex our way of saying "fuck you" to death?
Annie Parker[narrating]There are great mysteries out there. Strange and magical, hidden in codes. Did you ever wonder if you knew those codes, could you change your future?
Dr. GoldYou know, I had a teacher once who told me what the ideal breast cancer patient would be. He said the person with the highest risk would be a nun living in a cold climate, who was overweight, who ate red meat, who was breast fed, whose mother and sister had pre-menopausal breast cancer, and who was Ashkenazi Jewish.