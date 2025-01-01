Darnell LewisYou know what? I got something to say to you all since I'm guessing this is the first time you've been forced to listen to a black man. You know maybe you guys should just calm the fuck down. Black people ain't tryin' to hurt you. I mean technically I am right now but that's only because of what you were trying to do to the white guy. Think about that. Google "I Have A Dream" assholes.
[from trailer]
Darnell LewisThis ain't no longer your house, man! We in San Quentin now!
[stands naked in his garden]
James King[sees his gardener staring at him]Buenos diaz, Cecil!
James KingMy real father never had time for me. He shipped me off to boarding school in London with the Murdochs and the Bin Ladens. Of course, that was before. I mean, we knew they cheated in soccer, but had no idea...
James KingI'm not trying to appropriate your culture.