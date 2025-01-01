Menu
Kinoafisha Films Get Hard Get Hard Movie Quotes

Darnell Lewis When life throws you Dick you make Dick-ade!
James King Dick-ade doesn't sound like a significant improvement over dick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Darnell Lewis Let's see your mad dog face!
[King bursts into tears]
Darnell Lewis What are you doing, James?
James King Sad Dog. I think that's a strategy that could work, don't sexually harass me I'm already sad...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Rita Lewis What reason did you give to him, to assume you went to jail?
Darnell Lewis I was being black!
Rita Lewis You're not exactly a thug, Darnell!
Darnell Lewis All I got to do is talk a little deeper. "Hey, bitch, don't walk away from me!"
Rita Lewis [slaps Darnell] What the hell did you just say to me? What is wrong with you?
Darnell Lewis [crying] Stop, stop! What is that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Darnell Lewis When you was at Harvard, did you ever get raped for failing a test?
James King I think that's more of a Yale thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James King My life is ruined, because after thirty days I'm going to prison!... It's not as bad as I've heard, is it?
Darnell Lewis Hell yeah, it's bad!
James King Teach me how to survive in prison, the way you did!
Darnell Lewis [amazed] Tell me how you know I went to prison?
James King Given your low economic status, your perceived lack of college education... statistically, you definitely went to prison!
[pause]
Darnell Lewis See you tomorrow, convict.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Darnell Lewis We do this, we do this hard!
James King I can get hard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[prison yard training]
Darnell Lewis Go back to where you belong!
James King I don't know where I belong!
Darnell Lewis I know where you belong... you belong with me!
[smiles at King]
James King [freaked out] I don't want that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin I built this company with my two own hands. Just me, that computer and an eight million dollar loan from my father.
James King You really did it all on your own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Darnell Lewis You know what? I got something to say to you all since I'm guessing this is the first time you've been forced to listen to a black man. You know maybe you guys should just calm the fuck down. Black people ain't tryin' to hurt you. I mean technically I am right now but that's only because of what you were trying to do to the white guy. Think about that. Google "I Have A Dream" assholes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Darnell Lewis This ain't no longer your house, man! We in San Quentin now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[stands naked in his garden]
James King [sees his gardener staring at him] Buenos diaz, Cecil!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James King My real father never had time for me. He shipped me off to boarding school in London with the Murdochs and the Bin Ladens. Of course, that was before. I mean, we knew they cheated in soccer, but had no idea...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James King I'm not trying to appropriate your culture.
Darnell Lewis That's great. I'll tell the others.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James King For the love of Alan Greenspan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James King Hey, son. You're a disappointment to your parents - who I fucked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
