Cali This is some high-tech shit. Yo, somebody spent a lot of money trying to do some heavy-duty Purging. Look at this. They're accessing the city's traffic cams. Looking for targets, I guess.

Liz Traffic cams are controlled by the government. How did they get into these? I mean, who are these people?

Cali Maybe you just answered your own question.

Sergeant Look at this. Seventh Street. Is that your building?

Eva Sanchez Yeah, but why is it all red?

Sergeant You're being targeted for something, along with all these other buildings. Here, here. All over the city.

Eva Sanchez All around the projects. Maybe you were right, Cali.

Cali Look, I'm telling you, this is the New Founding Fathers. The government...

Shane The truck is fucked.

Sergeant No good?

Shane No, the engine's all blown out or something.