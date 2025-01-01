Menu
Carmelo Johns Fuck the New Founding Fathers!
[fires gun upwards]
Carmelo Johns Fuck You! Fuck your money! And motherfuck the Purge!
Cali What's your name?
Sergeant Shh.
Cali You're good with guns. I'm guessing you're either a cop or a criminal, huh?
Sergeant And I'm guessing you're either a pain in my ass or a pain in my ass.
Big Daddy We found your car Sergeant. Your plates told us who you were. It was easy to see where you were headed tonight. Hell, I would've done the same thing. The unwritten Purge rule: don't save lives. Tonight we take lives. We make things manageable. Unfortunately the citizens aren't killing enough. So we supplement it all to keep things balanced. It's important work the NFFA does and we can't have any interference. We can't have heroes... oh no sir... no heroes. I hope you feel cleansed. Blessed be America, a nation reborn.
Carmelo Johns Get ready to bleed, rich bitches! This is our time now!
[first lines]
Title Card America. 2023. Unemployment is below 5%. Crime is virtually non-existent while every year fewer and fewer people live below the poverty line. All thanks to...
Title Card The Purge: anarchy.
Cali I know you. You once said that the market mentality would no longer keep the American people stunted. "We are outraged and we're fighting back."
Carmelo Johns Nice to meet you, too, young lady.
Eva Sanchez There's a lot of them out here.
Carmelo Johns Yeah, well, there's more of us. We're more pissed off. It's time for them to feel what it's like. Change only comes when their blood spills.
Cali I'm gonna go get Papa for dinner.
Eva Sanchez He said don't bother him.
Cali Yeah. I just wanna see if he's awake.
[leaving]
Cali Mom!
Eva Sanchez What? What is it?
Cali Mom, come here!
Eva Sanchez What's wrong? Where's Papa?
Cali [showing her the note he left] Look at this.
Eva Sanchez What is this?
Papa Rico [narrating as she reads] "Dearest Eva and Cali, my greatest heartache is seeing the two girls I love so much struggling in this world. I am dying, you know this. I'll be a martyr for a wealthy family tonight. They paid me for this service. $100,000 will be transferred into your accounts, my darlings. Take their money. Survive the night and live a safe life. I love you."
Shane [coming across a dead and strung-up stockbroker] "Here hangs stockbroker David Neustadter. He stole our pensions. Now he's gone." Maybe David deserved it.
[Liz looks at him]
Shane Just a bad joke.
Cali This is some high-tech shit. Yo, somebody spent a lot of money trying to do some heavy-duty Purging. Look at this. They're accessing the city's traffic cams. Looking for targets, I guess.
Liz Traffic cams are controlled by the government. How did they get into these? I mean, who are these people?
Cali Maybe you just answered your own question.
Sergeant Look at this. Seventh Street. Is that your building?
Eva Sanchez Yeah, but why is it all red?
Sergeant You're being targeted for something, along with all these other buildings. Here, here. All over the city.
Eva Sanchez All around the projects. Maybe you were right, Cali.
Cali Look, I'm telling you, this is the New Founding Fathers. The government...
Shane The truck is fucked.
Sergeant No good?
Shane No, the engine's all blown out or something.
Cali [seeing a logo tagged on a brick wall] Hey, look at this. That's Carmelo's mark, Mom. I told Papa he was the real deal. His group took these fuckers out.
Eva Sanchez You want to tell us what we're doing here?
Sergeant Do you see that house on the corner? The owner of that house killed my son 12 months ago. Nicholas was coming home from school, and he swerved off the road. That bastard's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit, but, you know, he got off on a technicality, so... him and his wife and his two little kids, well, they live in that house, happily ever after. Two weeks ago, I came here and I disabled his back barricade. That's what we're doing here. I want you both to stay in this car, do you understand me? I don't want you to move. You'll be safe. It's almost over.
Cali Don't, please.
Sergeant Let go of my arm.
Cali You can just stay here with us. And we can drive away and it'll be fine.
Sergeant Let go of my arm. Let go of my arm.
Cali No, please. I know. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry about what happened to your son.
Sergeant [shouting] Let go of my arm!
Sergeant We got two sets of eyes now, okay? Put those on.
[handing Liz a pair of night-vision goggles and a gun]
Sergeant I took out four of these fuckers. There's three left. It's loaded. You point and you shoot.
Liz Someone's coming right at us.
Sergeant Light him up.
Eva Sanchez [at a friend's apartment] I don't know how to thank you.
Sergeant Okay, if you can just tell her I need the car right now, that would be really great.
Eva Sanchez I know what you're doing tonight. You're going out there to kill someone who wronged you. You believe in this night, don't you?
Sergeant I think you should just take care of your daughter. She's special, and you're very lucky. And I need the car.
Eva Sanchez There is no car.
Sergeant What?
Eva Sanchez I'm sorry, they don't have a car. But we needed you.
Sergeant And I needed the car.
Eva Sanchez I-I did what I had to. I did it for my daughter.
Sergeant I was doing this for my son. And I trusted you. You have no idea what you might have taken away from me tonight.
Cali I don't understand.
Eva Sanchez It's how the wealthy Purge, baby. They buy poor and sick people, and they take them in their homes and they kill them where they're safe.
Cali Oh, my God. It's just like Carmelo said. Why would Papa do that? I don't understand why he would do that. He's... okay, he must have left something that could tell us where he went.
Eva Sanchez Cali.
Cali Like his... his phone. We should call his phone.
Eva Sanchez Cali.
Cali We could stop him.
[she sees his wallet, watch, and phone on the dresser]
Eva Sanchez Cali...
Cali Okay, that's fine. We can do something about this. I don't know what, but we can do something about it.
Eva Sanchez Cali, stop. Just stop. He's gone. He's gone.
Sergeant Get out of the car. Leave the keys and get out of the car. Get out of the car!
Old Elegant Woman [as he holds his gun on her] Oh! Oh, God, no! No, don't shoot me. No. No, don't shoot me.
Sergeant Look at me!
Old Elegant Woman Please, don't shoot me.
Sergeant You don't deserve to live, you piece of shit. You remember me, okay? You remember me. Now, run. Run! Run! Faster!
Shane [after getting shot] He wasn't lying. This shit hurts.
Liz Oh, I'm sorry. You scared the shit out of me. I thought I was losing you. But I still think we should tell your sister.
Shane [after a moment, he realizes she's teasing him] You're an asshole.
Liz [laughing] I'm sorry.
Shane That's not funny.
Liz I'm sorry.
Shane No, I got shot.
Liz Oh, are you gonna use this excuse for the rest of our lives?
Shane Well, at least the rest of the night.
Deranged Woman I'm doing God's work. He uses an earthquake, a virus. Population under control. The masses nourish and flourish. I am that virus tonight. I am a one-woman fucking plague. And you're all in my path! I am the Holy Trinity. Oh, I am the Holy Trinity. I am the Holy Trinity. I am the Father Fucker, Son of a Bitch, and Holy Shit! And my MP-9 silver-tipped Auto Magnum. The right arm of the free world and the left hand of God!
Shane Is anyone else kind of curious about this guy?
Liz I'm just glad that he's out here with us.
Shane Yeah, me, too. But we all got stuck out here, and he chose to be. That means he's Purging.
Sergeant Hey. Let's go.
Eva Sanchez Are you saying that we shouldn't trust him? He saved our lives.
Shane All I'm saying is that he's out here armed to the teeth, on Purge night, voluntarily. That means he's trying to do something nasty.
Sergeant I can hear you.
Sergeant Look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me, look at my face. Do you remember me ? Look at my face. Do you know what you took from me ? You took my boy. You took my boy. You took my fucking boy. You took my son. You killed my son, you son of bitch.
Warren Grass I'm so sorry.
Sergeant Look at me, look at my face. Did you see him when you hit him? Did you see him? Tell me what he looks like! Tell me what he looked like! Tell me what he looks like! Tell me you saw his face, tell me you saw his face. You're gonna pay for what you did to me, for what you did to my boy.
Warren Grass I'm so sorry for what I did.
Cali You're out here to do it, aren't you? To Purge? That's what... that's what you have to do later on, right? What are you gonna do?
Sergeant Stop. New rules. You shut up. All of you, shut up.
Cali I'm gonna stop talking because you're being an asshole, okay? Not because you told me to shut up.
Carmelo Johns The NFFA pigs are wrong. They're fucking wrong! Profit-making is not the essence of democracy. Wake up, people. Wake up! It's time to take a stand. Tonight, we write our message in blood. Their blood!
Eva Sanchez Who the fuck are you?
The Stranger Nobody special. Just some people who don't necessarily agree with the Purge is all.
Cali [recognizing the logo on his gunstrap] You're with Carmelo Johns.
The Stranger Yes.
Liz It's so quiet here.
Sergeant The business district's always quiet on Purge night. The banks move their money, so no one's ever down here.
Sergeant [dressing Shane's wound after he's shot] Get him to the hospital first thing after this is over.
Liz Yeah.
Sergeant You'll be okay. It's gonna hurt like a son of a bitch, but you're gonna be okay.
Shane Thanks.
Liz I can't thank you enough.
Sergeant That's what you get for being a hero.
Sergeant [after Shane is killed] We gotta go. Look at me. He's gone. Come on.
Liz I wanna Purge.
The Stranger Look, we'll take care of her.
Sergeant Are you sure?
The Stranger [Carmelo nods] Go. We got it.
