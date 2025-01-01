CaliYou're good with guns. I'm guessing you're either a cop or a criminal, huh?
SergeantAnd I'm guessing you're either a pain in my ass or a pain in my ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Big DaddyWe found your car Sergeant. Your plates told us who you were. It was easy to see where you were headed tonight. Hell, I would've done the same thing. The unwritten Purge rule: don't save lives. Tonight we take lives. We make things manageable. Unfortunately the citizens aren't killing enough. So we supplement it all to keep things balanced. It's important work the NFFA does and we can't have any interference. We can't have heroes... oh no sir... no heroes. I hope you feel cleansed. Blessed be America, a nation reborn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carmelo JohnsGet ready to bleed, rich bitches! This is our time now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Title CardAmerica. 2023. Unemployment is below 5%. Crime is virtually non-existent while every year fewer and fewer people live below the poverty line. All thanks to...
Title CardThe Purge: anarchy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CaliI know you. You once said that the market mentality would no longer keep the American people stunted. "We are outraged and we're fighting back."
Papa Rico[narrating as she reads]"Dearest Eva and Cali, my greatest heartache is seeing the two girls I love so much struggling in this world. I am dying, you know this. I'll be a martyr for a wealthy family tonight. They paid me for this service. $100,000 will be transferred into your accounts, my darlings. Take their money. Survive the night and live a safe life. I love you."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane[coming across a dead and strung-up stockbroker]"Here hangs stockbroker David Neustadter. He stole our pensions. Now he's gone." Maybe David deserved it.
[Liz looks at him]
ShaneJust a bad joke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CaliThis is some high-tech shit. Yo, somebody spent a lot of money trying to do some heavy-duty Purging. Look at this. They're accessing the city's traffic cams. Looking for targets, I guess.
LizTraffic cams are controlled by the government. How did they get into these? I mean, who are these people?
CaliMaybe you just answered your own question.
SergeantLook at this. Seventh Street. Is that your building?
SergeantDo you see that house on the corner? The owner of that house killed my son 12 months ago. Nicholas was coming home from school, and he swerved off the road. That bastard's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit, but, you know, he got off on a technicality, so... him and his wife and his two little kids, well, they live in that house, happily ever after. Two weeks ago, I came here and I disabled his back barricade. That's what we're doing here. I want you both to stay in this car, do you understand me? I don't want you to move. You'll be safe. It's almost over.
LizOh, are you gonna use this excuse for the rest of our lives?
ShaneWell, at least the rest of the night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deranged WomanI'm doing God's work. He uses an earthquake, a virus. Population under control. The masses nourish and flourish. I am that virus tonight. I am a one-woman fucking plague. And you're all in my path! I am the Holy Trinity. Oh, I am the Holy Trinity. I am the Holy Trinity. I am the Father Fucker, Son of a Bitch, and Holy Shit! And my MP-9 silver-tipped Auto Magnum. The right arm of the free world and the left hand of God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ShaneIs anyone else kind of curious about this guy?
SergeantLook at me, look at me, look at me, look at me, look at my face. Do you remember me ? Look at my face. Do you know what you took from me ? You took my boy. You took my boy. You took my fucking boy. You took my son. You killed my son, you son of bitch.
Warren GrassI'm so sorry.
SergeantLook at me, look at my face. Did you see him when you hit him? Did you see him? Tell me what he looks like! Tell me what he looked like! Tell me what he looks like! Tell me you saw his face, tell me you saw his face. You're gonna pay for what you did to me, for what you did to my boy.
Warren GrassI'm so sorry for what I did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CaliYou're out here to do it, aren't you? To Purge? That's what... that's what you have to do later on, right? What are you gonna do?
SergeantStop. New rules. You shut up. All of you, shut up.
CaliI'm gonna stop talking because you're being an asshole, okay? Not because you told me to shut up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carmelo JohnsThe NFFA pigs are wrong. They're fucking wrong! Profit-making is not the essence of democracy. Wake up, people. Wake up! It's time to take a stand. Tonight, we write our message in blood. Their blood!