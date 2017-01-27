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Poster of iBoy
6.5
Kinoafisha Films iBoy
6.5

iBoy

, 2015
iBoy
USA / Crime, Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Poster of iBoy
6.5

Synopsis

After being shot, Tom wakes from a coma to discover that fragments of his smart phone have been embedded in his head, and worse, that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers.

Cast

Will Poulter
Will Poulter
Bill Milner
Bill Milner
Tom
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams
Lucy
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Nan
Rory Kinnear
Rory Kinnear
Ellman
Jordan Bolger
Danny
Charley Palmer Rothwell
Charley Palmer Rothwell
Eugene
Armin Karima
Ant
McKell David
McKell David
Hazzard
Shaquille Ali-Yebuah
Cass
Aymen Hamdouchi
Cutz
Director Adam Randall
Writer Kevin Brooks, Joe Barton, Mark Denton, Jonny Stockwood
Composer Max Aruj, Steffen Thum
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 27 January 2017
World premiere 27 January 2017
Budget $2,500,000
Production Wigwam Films, Pretty Pictures, Netflix
Also known as
iBoy, Anh Chàng Siêu Năng, iBoy 奇機少年, iБой, iBoy：2017, ไอบอย

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Listen to the
soundtrack iBoy

Quotes

Ellman You don't call the devil then get upset when he turns up.
Tom You're not the devil, you're just a cunt.
Ellman I suppose I am a bit, yeah.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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