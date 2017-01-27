6.5iBoy
iBoy, 2015
USA / Crime, Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Synopsis
After being shot, Tom wakes from a coma to discover that fragments of his smart phone have been embedded in his head, and worse, that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers.
Cast
Jordan Bolger
Danny
Armin Karima
Ant
Shaquille Ali-Yebuah
Cass
Aymen Hamdouchi
Cutz
Director Adam Randall
Writer Kevin Brooks, Joe Barton, Mark Denton, Jonny Stockwood
Composer Max Aruj, Steffen Thum
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 27 January 2017
World premiere 27 January 2017
Budget $2,500,000
Production Wigwam Films, Pretty Pictures, Netflix
Also known as
iBoy, Anh Chàng Siêu Năng, iBoy 奇機少年, iБой, iBoy：2017, ไอบอย
Updated 5 May 2025
Listen to the
soundtrack iBoy
soundtrack iBoy
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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