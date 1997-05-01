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Filmography
McKell David
McKell David
Kinoafisha
Persons
McKell David
McKell David
McKell David
Date of Birth
1 May 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
iBoy
(2015)
5.9
The Irregulars
(2021)
Filmography
5.9
The Irregulars
Drama, Crime
2021, Great Britain
6.5
iBoy
iBoy
Crime, Sci-Fi, Action
2015, USA
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