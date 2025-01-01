Menu
For Those in Peril Movie Quotes

Aaron I remember when I was little. The mums and dads used to tell all the little kids about the devil in the ocean. How it had cursed the town, and all the people in it. And everyone was scared, and everyone was sad. And it looked like only darkness would remain. And they knew only if the devil was caught... would things go back to how they were before.
Aaron I still see you around. In the darkness. In the beauty. Together we fought one hundred wars. Together we found the world. I just miss you, you know. We all just really miss you.
Aaron They've all forgotten, saying you're gone. That you'll never come back. But I know you're not gone. I know you're still alive.
Aaron I remember when we were little, we'd pretend like we were fish swimming in the ocean. We'd go down together, seeing who could stay under the longest.
Aaron I think if you believe anything enough, it will come true, if you just believe.
Aaron I remember what happened. I remember what happened that night. The devil in the sea took you in its dirty belly. It's to blame for all. I'll cut you from its belly. I will cut you out of the devil. Only then will we be together again. Only then will heaven return to Earth.
