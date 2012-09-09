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6.4
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I Declare War
6.4
I Declare War
, 2012
I Declare War
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Action / 18+
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6.4
I Declare War
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Summer war games between neighborhood kids turn deadly serious when jealousy and betrayal enter the mix.
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Cast
Siam Yu
Gage Munroe
Michael Friend
Aidan Gouveia
Mackenzie Munro
Alex Cardillo
Director
Jason Lapeyre
,
Robert Wilson
Writer
Jason Lapeyre
Composer
Eric Cadesky
,
Nick Dyer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
9 September 2012
Release date
10 May 2013
Canada
23 December 2013
Germany
3 April 2014
Great Britain
Worldwide Gross
$14,928
Production
Samaritan Entertainment
Also known as
I Declare War, Tuyên Chiến, Я объявляю войну
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
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I Declare War
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Stills
Quotes
P.K. Sullivan
Once you're dead, you go home. You can't be interrogated. It's a rule.
Kenney
Fuck the rules. It's too hot for rules.
Showtimes
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