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Poster of I Declare War
6.4
I Declare War - trailer
Kinoafisha Films I Declare War
6.4

I Declare War

, 2012
I Declare War
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of I Declare War
6.4
I Declare War - trailer
I Declare War  trailer

Synopsis

Summer war games between neighborhood kids turn deadly serious when jealousy and betrayal enter the mix.

Cast

Siam Yu
Gage Munroe
Gage Munroe
Michael Friend
Aidan Gouveia
Mackenzie Munro
Alex Cardillo
Director Jason Lapeyre, Robert Wilson
Writer Jason Lapeyre
Composer Eric Cadesky, Nick Dyer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 9 September 2012
Release date
10 May 2013 Canada
23 December 2013 Germany
3 April 2014 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $14,928
Production Samaritan Entertainment
Also known as
I Declare War, Tuyên Chiến, Я объявляю войну

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
I Declare War - trailer
I Declare War Trailer
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Quotes

P.K. Sullivan Once you're dead, you go home. You can't be interrogated. It's a rule.
Kenney Fuck the rules. It's too hot for rules.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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