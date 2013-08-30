Menu
I Declare War - trailer
I Declare War. Trailer

I Declare War. Trailer

Publication date: 30 August 2013
I Declare War – Summer war games between neighborhood kids turn deadly serious when jealousy and betrayal enter the mix.
6.4 I Declare War
I Declare War Comedy, Drama, Action, 2012, Canada
