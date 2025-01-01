Menu
Bad Milo Movie Quotes

Duncan What is it?
Jillian It's definitely something the doctor should look at.
Highsmith You see, fear, worry, and anger are essential to the human being, as long as we can control them, and use them to our advantage.
Highsmith My mentor always told me, "Stop carrying the horse on your shoulders; put him between your legs and ride him!"
Duncan What are you... What are you talking about?
Highsmith It's a metaphor.
Duncan I had a monster up my ass -- this is the furthest thing from a metaphor!
Phil If you want to survive, you've got to take a dump on your enemies, or else you're the one eating the shit sandwich.
Highsmith Big fat babies come out of tiny vagina's, maybe your anus is just like a vagina.
Duncan Don't even think about it, i will shove you right back up my ass.
Milo Noooo...
