Bad Milo
Bad Milo Movie Quotes
Bad Milo Movie Quotes
Duncan
What is it?
Jillian
It's definitely something the doctor should look at.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Highsmith
You see, fear, worry, and anger are essential to the human being, as long as we can control them, and use them to our advantage.
Highsmith
My mentor always told me, "Stop carrying the horse on your shoulders; put him between your legs and ride him!"
Duncan
What are you... What are you talking about?
Highsmith
It's a metaphor.
Duncan
I had a monster up my ass -- this is the furthest thing from a metaphor!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil
If you want to survive, you've got to take a dump on your enemies, or else you're the one eating the shit sandwich.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Highsmith
Big fat babies come out of tiny vagina's, maybe your anus is just like a vagina.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duncan
Don't even think about it, i will shove you right back up my ass.
Milo
Noooo...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ken Marino
Peter Stormare
Patrick Warburton
Steve Zissis
