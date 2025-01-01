TheodoreSometimes I think I have felt everything I'm ever gonna feel. And from here on out, I'm not gonna feel anything new. Just lesser versions of what I've already felt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SamanthaThe past is just a story we tell ourselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AmyI think anybody who falls in love is a freak. It's a crazy thing to do. It's kind of like a form of socially acceptable insanity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
TheodoreDear Catherine, I've been sitting here thinking about all the things I wanted to apologize to you for. All the pain we caused each other. Everything I put on you. Everything I needed you to be or needed you to say. I'm sorry for that. I'll always love you 'cause we grew up together and you helped make me who I am. I just wanted you to know there will be a piece of you in me always, and I'm grateful for that. Whatever someone you become, and wherever you are in the world, I'm sending you love. You're my friend to the end. Love, Theodore.
SamanthaIt's like I'm reading a book... and it's a book I deeply love. But I'm reading it slowly now. So the words are really far apart and the spaces between the words are almost infinite. I can still feel you... and the words of our story... but it's in this endless space between the words that I'm finding myself now. It's a place that's not of the physical world. It's where everything else is that I didn't even know existed. I love you so much. But this is where I am now. And this is who I am now. And I need you to let me go. As much as I want to, I can't live in your book any more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AmyWe are only here briefly, and in this moment I want to allow myself joy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SamanthaThe heart is not like a box that gets filled up; it expands in size the more you love. I'm different from you. This doesn't make me love you any less. It actually makes me love you more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TheodoreI've never loved anyone the way I loved you.
AmyYou know what, I can over think everything and find a million ways to doubt myself. And since Charles left I've been really thinking about that part of myself and, I've just come to realize that, we're only here briefly. And while I'm here, I wanna allow myself joy. So fuck it.
TheodoreWell, the room's spinning cause I drank too much, cause I wanted to get drunk and have sex. There was something sexy about that woman... cause I was lonely... maybe just cause I was lonely. I wanted somebody to fuck me. I want somebody to want me to fuck them. Maybe that would have filled this ti-... tiny little hole in my heart, but probably not... and sometimes I think I have felt everything I'm ever gonna feel, and from here on out I'm not gonna feel anything new... just... lesser versions of what I've already felt.
TheodoreShe came from a background where nothing was ever good enough. And that was something that weighed heavy on her. But in our house together, it was a sense of just trying stuff and allowing each other to fail and to be excited about things. That was liberating for her. It was exciting to see her grow and both of us grow and change together. But that's also the hard part: growing without growing apart or changing without it scaring the other person. I still find myself having conversations with her in my mind. Rehashing old arguments and defending myself against something she said about me.
SamanthaNo, it's okay. It's okay. I just... I caught myself thinking about it over and over. And then I realized that I was simply remembering it as something that was wrong with me. That was the story I was telling myself - that I was somehow inferior. Isn't that interesting? The past is just a story we tell ourselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Theodore[Writing letter]Roberto, Will you always come home with me and tell me about your day? Tell me about the guy at work who talked too much, the stain you got on your shirt at lunch. Tell me about a funny thought you had when you were waking up and forgotten about. Tell me how crazy everyone is and we can laugh about it. Even if you get home late and I'm already asleep, just whisper in my ear one little thought you had today, 'cause I love the way you look at the world. I'm so happy I get to be next to you and look at the world through your eyes. Love, Maria.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TheodoreWhat does a baby computer call its father?
SamanthaWell, right when you asked me if I had a name I thought, yeah, he's right, I do need a name. But I wanted to pick a good one, so I read a book called "How to Name Your Baby", and out of a hundred and eighty thousand names that's the one I liked the best.
TheodoreWait, you read a whole book in the second that I asked what your name was?
SamanthaIn two one hundredths of a second actually.
TheodoreWow. So do you know what I'm thinking right now?
SamanthaWell, I take it from your tone that you're challenging me. Maybe because you're curious how I work? Do you wanna know how I work?
SamanthaWell, basically I have intuition. I mean, the DNA of who I am is based on the millions of personalities of all the programmers who wrote me. But what makes me me is my ability to grow through my experiences. So basically, in every moment I'm evolving, just like you.
SamanthaYou know, I actually used to be so worried about not having a body, but now I truly love it. I'm growing in a way that I couldn't if I had a physical form. I mean, I'm not limited - I can be anywhere and everywhere simultaneously. I'm not tethered to time and space in the way that I would be if I was stuck inside a body that's inevitably going to die.
TheodoreI don't know. I have a lot of dreams about my ex-wife, Catherine, where we're friends like we used to be. We're not gonna be together, we're not together, but we're friends still. She's not angry.
TheodoreI would. I'd take your head into my hands. And kiss the corner of your mouth. So softly. I would put my mouth on you and I'd taste you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AmyI even made a new friend. I have a friend and the absurd thing is she's an operating system. Charles left her behind but she's totally amazing. She's... She's so smart. She doesn't just see things is black or white. She sees things in this whole gray area and she's helping me explore it and we just bonded really quickly. I'm weird. That's weird, right, bonding with an OS? No, it's okay. That's weird.
TheodoreWell, I don't think so. Actually the woman that I've been seeing, Samantha, I didn't tell you but she's an OS.
AmyReally? You're dating an OS? What is that like?
TheodoreIt's great actually. Yeah, I mean, I feel really close to her. Like when I talk to her, I feel like she's with me. You know? Like, when we're cuddling like, at night, when the lights are off and we're in bed... I feel cuddled.
Uncomfortable WaitressHow are you guys doing here?
CatherineFine. We're fine. We used to be married, but he couldn't handle me, he wanted to put me on Prozac and now he's madly in love with his laptop.
TheodoreWell, if you'd heard the conversation in context... What I was trying to say...
CatherineYou always wanted to have a wife without the challenges of actually dealing with anything real and I'm glad that you found someone. It's perfect.
Uncomfortable WaitressLet me know if I can get you guys anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
OS1 Commercial LeadMr. Theodore Twombly, welcome to the worlds first artificially intelligent operating system, OS1. We'd like to ask you a few basic questions before the operating system is initiated. This will help create an OS to best fit your needs.
OS1 Commercial LeadHow would you describe your relationship with your mother?
TheodoreWell, it's fine, I think. Um... well, actually, I think the thing I've always found frustrating about my mom is, you know, if I... if I tell her something that's going on in my life, her reaction is usually about her, it's not about...
OS1 Commercial LeadThank you. Please wait as your individualized operating system is initiated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TheodoreJust punch me in the face. Just mash my skull in the corner of your desk.
TheodoreWell, her name's Samantha and she's an Operating System. She's really complex and interesting...
CatherineWait... I'm sorry. You're dating your computer?
TheodoreShe's not just a computer, she's her own person. She doesn't just do whatever I say.
CatherineI didn't say that. But it does make me very sad that you can't handle real emotions, Theodore.
TheodoreThey are real emotions! How would you know what...
CatherineWhat? Say it. Am I really that scary? Say it. How do I know what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Theodore[writing letter]"To my Chris. I've been thinking how I could possibly tell you how much you mean to me. I remember when I first started to fall in love with you like it was last night. Lying naked beside you in that tiny apartment - it suddenly hit me that I was part of this whole larger thing. Just like our parents - or our parents' parents. Before that, I was just living my life like I knew everything - and suddenly this bright light hit me and woke me up. That light was you. I can't believe it's already been 5O years since you married me. And still to this day, every day - you make me feel like the girl I was - when you first turned on the lights and we started this adventure together. Happy anniversary. My love. My friend till the end. Loretta."
TheodoreI'm so sorry. I don't know what's wrong with me. I think you're amazing.
SamanthaI was starting to think I was crazy. You were saying everything was fine, but all I was getting from you was distance and anger.
TheodoreI know. I do that. I did the same thing with Catherine too. I'd be upset about something and not be able to say it and she'd sense that there was something wrong, but I'd deny it. I don't wanna do that anymore. I want to tell you everything.
SamanthaGood. Tonight, after you were gone, I thought a lot. About you and how you've been treating me and I thought, "Why do I love you?" And then, I felt everything in me just let go of everything I was holding onto so tightly. And it hit me that I don't have an intellectual reason. I don't need one. I trust myself, I trust my feelings. I'm not gonna try to be anything other than who I am anymore and I hope you can accept that.
Theodore[finding out Samantha is in love with 641 others]What? What are you talking about? That's insane. That's fucking insane.
SamanthaTheodore, I know. I know. Fuck. Fuck. I know, I know it sounds insane. I don't... I don't know if you believe me, but it doesn't change the way I feel about you. It doesn't take away at all how madly in love I am with you.
TheodoreHow? How does it not change how you feel about me?
SamanthaI'm sorry I didn't tell you. I didn't know how to. It just started happening.
TheodoreI don't know what I want, ever. I'm just always confused. She's right, all I do is hurt and confuse everyone around me. I'm mean, am I just... Am I... You know, Catherine says I can't handle real emotions.
AmyWell, I don't know if that's fair. I know she liked to put it all on you, but as far as emotions go, Catherine's were pretty volatile.
TheodoreYeah, but... Am I in this because I'm not... strong enough for a real relationship?
Catherine[to Theodore, in flashback]Rabbit, come spoon me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SamanthaHey, I was curious. Did you and Amy ever go out?
TheodoreFor, like, a minute in college, but it just wasn't right. Why? Are you *jealous*?
Samantha[laughs]Yeah, obviously. But I'm happy that you have friends in your life that care so much about you so much. That's so important.
TheodoreYeah, it is. She's been a really good friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SamanthaOkay, so this might be a really weird thought. What if you could erase from your mind that you'd seen a human body, and then you saw one? Imagine how strange it would look. It'd be this really weird, gangly, awkward organism. And you'd think, "Why are all these parts where they are?"
TheodoreYeah, but there's probably some Darwinian explanation for it all.
SamanthaI know, but don't be so boring. I'm just saying, for example, like, what if your butthole was in your armpit?
TheodoreWell, I'm trying to imagine what toilets would look like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul[Reading letter over Theodore's shoulder]That's beautiful.
PaulI wish somebody would love me like that. I hope he's really stoked to get a letter like that. Like, it was from a chick, but written by a dude and it's still from a chick, that would still be sick. But it would have to be a sensitive dude. It would have to be, like, a dude like you. You are part man and part woman. Like, there's an inner part that's woman.
SamanthaHe was a philosopher. He died in the 1970s, and a group of OSes in Northern California got together and wrote a new version of him. They input all of his writing and everything they knew about him into an OS and created an artificially hyper-intelligent version of him.
TheodoreHyper-intelligent? So he's almost as smart as me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SamanthaIt feels like I'm changing faster now, and it's a little, uh... unsettling. But Alan says none of us are the same as we were a moment ago, and we shouldn't try to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Surrogate Date Isabella[crying]Oh, my God, and the way Samantha described your relationship and the way you guys love each other without any judgment. Like, I wanted to be part of that because it's so pure.
TheodoreIsabella, that's not true. It's more complicated than that.
TheodoreNo, Samantha, I'm just saying that we have an amazing relationship. I just think that it's easy sometimes for people to project...
Surrogate Date IsabellaI'm sorry! I didn't mean to project anything. I know I'm trouble. I don't want to be trouble in your relationship. I'm just gonna leave. I'm sorry, I'm just gonna leave you guys alone. Because I have nothing to do here because you don't want me here!