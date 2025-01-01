Alien Child I hate women. All they do is cry all the time.

Theodore That's not true. You know men cry too. I actually like crying sometimes. It feels good.

Alien Child I didn't know you were a little pussy. Is that why you don't have a girlfriend? I'm going out on that date and fuck her brains out and show you how it's done. You can watch and cry.

Samantha Okay, this kid has problems.

Alien Child You have some fucking problems, lady.

Samantha Really? Okay, I'm gonna go.