Benjamin Ford Are you proud of what you did? Or maybe you don't want to forget.
Emil Kovac Sometimes things become part of you, whether you want them to or not.
Emil Kovac Then, I was not prepared to die. Now I'm ready. Pull the trigger. Don't you know the things I have done?
Title Card In 1992, the Serbian Army invaded neighboring Bosnia, starting a war marked by large scale massacres of civilians in the name of ethnic cleansing. More than 200,000 people died in the genocide, the most in any European conflict since World War II. In 1995, American military forces and their NATO allies finally intervened, launching Operation Deliberate Force.
[first lines]
Emil Kovac For 18 years I have waited.
[stands to leave]
Serbian So what now?
Emil Kovac Hunting. I am going hunting.
Emil Kovac You have no idea how lucky you are. My country has beauty, but there is an invisible layer of blood caked over everything. Most people cannot see it, but I have specialized. Everywhere I look, I see red.
[last lines]
Chris Ford [answering the door] Hi.
Benjamin Ford Sorry I'm late.
[they hug]
Chris Ford Come on. Someone I want you to meet...
Emil Kovac Now your turn. You tell me...
Benjamin Ford War stories?
Emil Kovac Yes.
Benjamin Ford Most of those aren't true.
Emil Kovac Most, but some...
Benjamin Ford The ones that are, why would anyone want to talk about that?
Emil Kovac How else do you keep the past alive?
Benjamin Ford The past is dead, let's keep it that way.
Emil Kovac You think a little pain will make me break?
Benjamin Ford I sure don't know.
Emil Kovac What if I like pain?
Benjamin Ford This might be your lucky day.
Emil Kovac Can't move, heh? I know this feeling. For 3 years, I had very much the same feeling. I was shot in my back, and I was paralyzed from the neck down, and I could barely talk. And you *know* how much I like to talk.
Benjamin Ford [to Kovac] You're a weird duck.
