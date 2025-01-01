Benjamin FordAre you proud of what you did? Or maybe you don't want to forget.
Emil KovacSometimes things become part of you, whether you want them to or not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emil KovacThen, I was not prepared to die. Now I'm ready. Pull the trigger. Don't you know the things I have done?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title CardIn 1992, the Serbian Army invaded neighboring Bosnia, starting a war marked by large scale massacres of civilians in the name of ethnic cleansing. More than 200,000 people died in the genocide, the most in any European conflict since World War II. In 1995, American military forces and their NATO allies finally intervened, launching Operation Deliberate Force.
Emil KovacYou have no idea how lucky you are. My country has beauty, but there is an invisible layer of blood caked over everything. Most people cannot see it, but I have specialized. Everywhere I look, I see red.
Emil KovacCan't move, heh? I know this feeling. For 3 years, I had very much the same feeling. I was shot in my back, and I was paralyzed from the neck down, and I could barely talk. And you *know* how much I like to talk.