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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Hay Days
5.9
Hay Days
, 2014
Hay Days
USA / Musical, Comedy / 18+
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5.9
Cast
Steven Dean Davis
Bo Phillips
Lance Lindahl
Devin Derrick
Jakus White
Kevin Pollard
Director
Lance Lindahl
Writer
Lance Lindahl
Composer
Pete Kneser
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
22 March 2014
Release date
22 March 2014
Russia
12+
22 March 2014
Kazakhstan
22 March 2014
Ukraine
Production
BoneyPuppy Film, BoneyPuppy, God's Plan Productions
Also known as
Hay Days
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
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