The Great Beauty Awards

Awards and nominations of The Great Beauty 2013

Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Foreign Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Grand Prize
Winner
Best Cinematographer
Winner
