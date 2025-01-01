Menu
Films
Disconnect
Disconnect Movie Quotes
Disconnect Movie Quotes
Mike Dixon
Everything you do, someone out there can see.
[last lines]
Rich Boyd
Everything I love is in this room.
Mike Dixon
If you want to fuck with somebody, you do it to their face! You hear me, tough guy?
Kyle
You don't wanna see me jack off or play with these toys or anything? You really just wanna... you just wanna chat?
Rich Boyd
I knew there was something wrong with that kid.
Nina Dunham
I'm a reporter, I was wondering if I could interview you.
Kyle
I don't know.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Frank Grillo
Jason Bateman
Max Thieriot
Andrea Riseborough
