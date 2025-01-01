[after Buster drives himself and Gaunt into Gaunt's shop and blows it up, Gaunt emerges from the ruins, completely unscathed]
Leland Gaunt[stepping through the debris]Oh... you know, there are days I really hate this job. This is not my best work, not by a long shot. Oh, sure, a few murders and a couple of rather lovely explosions. I would hardly call it a rousing success, but what the hell? I'll be back.
[to Alan]
Leland GauntIn the meantime, you and Polly, you are two terrific kids, and you'll marry her. Trust me. She's a lovely girl, Alan. You'll have a wonderful family. Oh, by the way, give my regards to your grandson. Bob will be his name, international trade his game. I'll see him in Jakarta. 2053, August 14th, 10 a.m. A nice, sunny day. We'll make headlines.
Leland GauntThe young carpenter from Nazareth? I know him well. Promising young man. He died badly.
Leland GauntDon't be afraid of it, Hugh. Guns don't kill people. People kill people.
[Alan is trying to break up an argument between Deputy Norris and Danforth]
AlanYou know, guys, I moved here and I thought, Great! I'm outta the big city and I'm finally in a place where everybody isn't gonna be crawling up everybody's asshole every day! A place where maybe my biggest nightmare is gonna be getting some goddamn cat out of a tree! But forget that! EVERYBODY IS INSANE, EVERYWHERE!
AlanYeah. The Devil. What the hell does he look like?
Father MeehanWell, he looks like you and me, I imagine.
AlanSo he could get his claws in us without our ever knowing, make us do things that we normally would never do. Terrible things.
Leland GauntWhen I started out I was just a peddler moving across the blind face of a distant land. Moving, always moving. Always gone... and in the end I'd always offer weapons. And they'd always take them. Of course I was gone before they realized what they'd purchased.