Jude Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Jude Fawley We are man and wife, if ever two people were on this earth.
Sue Why are you looking at me like that?
Jude Fawley Does it scare you?
Sue No. I am not afraid of any man.
Jude Fawley Why?
Sue Because no man would touch a woman unless she gives him reason to. A touch or a look that say come on. If you never look, they'll never come. You are the timid sex.
Sue Bridehead They locked me up for being out with you, so I jumped out of the window, climbed over a fence, crossed the deepest river in England and here I am!
Sue You're still Joseph, the dreamer of dreams. And the tragic Don Quixote. Sometimes you are a St. Stephen, who sees Heaven open up, even as they're stoning him.
[Sue has just spurned Jude again]
Sue Bridehead Promise me you'll never stop trying.
Sue I would have liked to have talked with her before she died.
Jude Fawley She would have enjoyed that.
Sue What did she say?
Jude Fawley She said we both made bad husbands and wives
Sue Do I irritate you?
Jude Fawley No.
Sue Even though I'm always trying to prove how much cleverer than you I am.
Jude Fawley You are!
Sue Don't say that!
Jude Fawley Why not?
Sue Because it's not the sort of thing you should admit to!
Jude Fawley Even if it's true?
Sue Bridehead It's right that I suffer.
Sue Bridehead Please don't call me a clever girl, Mr. Phillotson, there are too many of us about these days.
Sue Haven't we been punished enough?
