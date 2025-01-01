Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Jude
Jude Movie Quotes
Jude Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
[last lines]
Jude Fawley
We are man and wife, if ever two people were on this earth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sue
Why are you looking at me like that?
Jude Fawley
Does it scare you?
Sue
No. I am not afraid of any man.
Jude Fawley
Why?
Sue
Because no man would touch a woman unless she gives him reason to. A touch or a look that say come on. If you never look, they'll never come. You are the timid sex.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sue Bridehead
They locked me up for being out with you, so I jumped out of the window, climbed over a fence, crossed the deepest river in England and here I am!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sue
You're still Joseph, the dreamer of dreams. And the tragic Don Quixote. Sometimes you are a St. Stephen, who sees Heaven open up, even as they're stoning him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Sue has just spurned Jude again]
Sue Bridehead
Promise me you'll never stop trying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sue
I would have liked to have talked with her before she died.
Jude Fawley
She would have enjoyed that.
Sue
What did she say?
Jude Fawley
She said we both made bad husbands and wives
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sue
Do I irritate you?
Jude Fawley
No.
Sue
Even though I'm always trying to prove how much cleverer than you I am.
Jude Fawley
You are!
Sue
Don't say that!
Jude Fawley
Why not?
Sue
Because it's not the sort of thing you should admit to!
Jude Fawley
Even if it's true?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sue Bridehead
It's right that I suffer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sue Bridehead
Please don't call me a clever girl, Mr. Phillotson, there are too many of us about these days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sue
Haven't we been punished enough?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Christopher Eccleston
Kate Winslet
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree