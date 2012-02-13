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Poster of Francine
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Francine
5.7

Francine

, 2012
Francine
USA, Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Francine
5.7

Synopsis

Ex-con Francine has difficulty adjusting to life in a small lakeside town until she begins working with animals, though she finds herself growing increasingly isolated from the community and embracing forms of anti-social behavior.

Cast

Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Francine
Dave Clark
Pet Shop Manager
Keith Leonard
Ned
Laurent Rejto
Clergy Member
Linda Kutrubes
Michael Power
Victoria Charkut
Linda
Michael Olivieri
Bus Driver
Barbara Sebring-Forman
Hellen
Jonathan Shatzky
Victor
Diana Greenhut
Bus Rider
Heather M. Kayal
Girl with Boy at Arcade Machine
Director Brian M. Cassidy, Melanie Shatzky
Writer Brian M. Cassidy, Melanie Shatzky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 13 February 2012
Release date
13 February 2012 Russia 16+
13 February 2012 Kazakhstan
12 September 2012 USA
13 February 2012 Ukraine
Production Pigeon Projects, Washington Square Films
Also known as
Francine

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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