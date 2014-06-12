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Poster of The Ever After
5.8
The Ever After - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Ever After
5.8

The Ever After

, 2014
The Ever After
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Ever After
5.8
The Ever After - trailer
The Ever After  trailer

Synopsis

Lovers struggle to overcome the everyday temptations of an ordinary human life; what they discover is somewhat extraordinary.

Cast

Teresa Palmer
Teresa Palmer
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson
Phoebe Tonkin
Phoebe Tonkin
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Mark Webber
Mark Webber
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi
Director Mark Webber
Writer Teresa Palmer, Mark Webber
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 12 June 2014
Release date
12 June 2014 Russia 16+
13 February 2015 France
12 June 2014 Kazakhstan
13 February 2015 USA
12 June 2014 Ukraine
Production Poor Rich Kids, Yumehome
Also known as
The Ever After

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Ever After - trailer
The Ever After Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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