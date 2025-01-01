Dolores Naimo That's a white man's name. No, Matilda, you heard wrong. Pop-Eye is the last white man around here. There's no others.

Matilda Naimo But Mr Watts says there is.

Dolores Naimo Hey, Leola!

[in Papuan]

Dolores Naimo You heard of some white man called Mr. Dickens around here?

Leola [in Papuan] No, but I do know some Mr. Dickheads.

[everybody laughs]

Leola You see them everywhere!

Dolores Naimo [in Papuan] Well, Matilda, if you see this Mr. Dickens, tell him to come fix our generator.

Mrs. Kauona [in Papuan] And tell him he can stay at my place, if he's got some rice!