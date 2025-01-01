Dolores Naimo
That's a white man's name. No, Matilda, you heard wrong. Pop-Eye is the last white man around here. There's no others.
Matilda Naimo
But Mr Watts says there is.
Dolores Naimo
Hey, Leola!
[in Papuan]
Dolores Naimo
You heard of some white man called Mr. Dickens around here?
Leola
[in Papuan]
No, but I do know some Mr. Dickheads.
[everybody laughs]
Leola
You see them everywhere!
Dolores Naimo
[in Papuan]
Well, Matilda, if you see this Mr. Dickens, tell him to come fix our generator.
Mrs. Kauona
[in Papuan]
And tell him he can stay at my place, if he's got some rice!
Leola
[in Papuan]
What would you do with a white husband?