Kinoafisha Films Night of the Lepus Night of the Lepus Movie Quotes

Officer Lopez Attention! Attention! Ladies and gentlemen, attention! There is a herd of killer rabbits headed this way and we desperately need your help!
Husband in Car Picking up no strangers, Susan. I said that when we left Denver, and I'm sticking with it. Especially a man carrying a gun!
Amanda Bennett What's a matter with him, Mommy?
Gerry Bennett Well, we were trying to make Jack a little more like Jill and Jill a little more like Jack.
Major White We've got 'em. We'll hit the whole town with rockets. I've got two fighter-bombers on the runway in Tucson right now.
Sheriff Cody What we need is a fence about two miles long and 20 feet high.
Priest [after being flagged down by Rory Calhoun on the highway outside of town] What's the matter?
Cole Hillman If I told you, father, you'd think I've been drinking!
Roy Bennett Can you hear it? That's the cry of fear.
Roy Bennett There might be another way to whip this problem, Cole.
Cole Hillman How?
Roy Bennett Hormones!
Gerry Bennett Rub his foot while your at it, honey, and see what kind of luck that brings us. As a matter of fact, rub all four of them.
Roy Bennett Introducing them into areas infected with mosquitos, they'll be able to do the same job that DDT does - without the side effects.
Gerry Bennett Rabbits aren't exactly Roy's bag.
Dr. Leopold I've studied abnormalities and birth defects all my life. It's come pretty close to home for me. I see them all the time. Naturally, I'd like to believe they don't exist. Unfortunately, they do.
Roy Bennett But doctor, rabbits as big and as ferocious as wolves? It is inconceivable!
Dr. Leopold The genetic code of every living thing is contained in each cell of that organism. Now, assuming, inadvertently, we introduced defective cells into that one rabbit. It's conceivable that we could have created the seeds of a mutated species.
Amanda Bennett What are we going to do, Mommy?
Gerry Bennett Well, don't worry, Sweetheart, we'll be all right.
