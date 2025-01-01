Dr. LeopoldI've studied abnormalities and birth defects all my life. It's come pretty close to home for me. I see them all the time. Naturally, I'd like to believe they don't exist. Unfortunately, they do.
Roy BennettBut doctor, rabbits as big and as ferocious as wolves? It is inconceivable!
Dr. LeopoldThe genetic code of every living thing is contained in each cell of that organism. Now, assuming, inadvertently, we introduced defective cells into that one rabbit. It's conceivable that we could have created the seeds of a mutated species.