Melanie Fullerton
Melanie Fullerton
Date of Birth
29 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
4.2
Night of the Lepus
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1972
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
4.2
Night of the Lepus
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1972, USA
