Melanie Fullerton

Date of Birth
29 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Night of the Lepus 4.2
Night of the Lepus Night of the Lepus
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1972, USA
