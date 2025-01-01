Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Get Carter Get Carter Movie Quotes

Get Carter Movie Quotes

Jeremy Kinnear [to Jack] You know why I like golf, Mr. Carter? 'Cause the ball just keeps going away. The only sport where you hit that little sucker and it doesn't come back at you. I've gotta want to go after it and get it and when I get to it... I just knock it away again. You see what I'm saying, Mr. Carter? Once I get rid of it, I never wanna see it again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter ls this the part,where l'm supposed to be scared?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Con McCarty I'm like a broken frickin' record. If you don't take care of business, the business will take care of you. The business will take care of you!
Jack Carter I'm taking care of business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter You're a big man, but you're out of shape and with me it's a full time job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Opening Quote "That's all we expect of man, this side the grave: his good is - knowing he is bad." - Robert Browning
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jack Carter comes on the golf field, steps on the ball and rolls it into hole]
Jack Carter Nice stroke.
Jeremy Kinnear Who the fuck are you?
Jack Carter Tiger Woods.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doreen Carter You are so freaky!
Jack Carter Well, we're all a little freaky, Doreen. It's those straight ones you've got to worry about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff Brumby It's been nice knowing you, Jack.
[Walks away]
Jack Carter [Calling him] Brumby.
Cliff Brumby I'm not turning around.
Jack Carter Suit your self.
[shoots him in the back]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Jack Carter Hello, Mr. Davis. My name is Jack Carter, and you don't want to know me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter How you doing? I'm Jack. Richie's brother.
Eddie Oh, shit, man. Hi. I'm Eddie. I worked with him over at the George.
Jack Carter Eddie, let me ask you a question. Was my brother into something?
Eddie Richie? No, man. He wasn't that type of guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyrus Paice [to Jack] Hey, Jack, let it go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter I'm going to give you a second chance. Please don't make me come back.
Jeremy Kinnear No, I won't Mr. Carter. Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Doreen Carter Hey, I like the new look.
Jack Carter Yeah?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria Carter [to Jack] What do you think you're gonna do? Come in here and fix things? You don't fix things, Jack. You break things. Remember?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyrus Paice [to Jack] Now if you want to do this little dance here for old times sake, Jack, bring it. You're gonna end up like a one-legged man in an ass-kicking contest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter You drink coffee?
Doreen Carter Yeah... I smoke too.
Jack Carter I don't know if that's worth bragging about, do you?
Doreen Carter Oh? You smoke.
Jack Carter Well I did, but I just recently quit...
Doreen Carter Oh, yeah? When?
Jack Carter Oh, I'd say about... now. So if you don't mind...?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff Brumby Getting yourself killed won't bring Richie back. Revenge doesn't work.
Jack Carter Sure it does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gloria Carter What are you doing?
Jack Carter What?
Gloria Carter Why do you care all of a sudden? Because he's dead? Where were you when he was alive?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter I think he was taken out.
Cliff Brumby Taken out? Richie?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doreen Carter So what do you do like for work?
Jack Carter What did your Father tell you?
Doreen Carter He didn't.
Jack Carter That's good.
Doreen Carter Mom said you were a gambler.
Jack Carter Isn't that illegal?
Doreen Carter Are you a bookie?
Jack Carter Bookie? No, more like... like a financial adjuster.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doreen Carter You ever shoot anybody?
Jack Carter You want to know what I do for a living? It's simple. People make promises and they break them. My job's to refresh their memories. That's about it. No big deal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doreen Carter Why did you leave?
Jack Carter Well, Doreen that's a long, long story.
Doreen Carter It's a long, long night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff Brumby [to Jack] Jack, will you listen to me? For just a minute? I've been in it all my life on both sides of the ocean. And I'm telling you this. If you get mixed up in whatever it was your brother was into. You've got a preatty good chance of winding up exactly the same as he did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter Come on, let me see your eyes. Come on.
Cyrus Paice Whatever turns you on, Jack.
[takes his sun glasses off]
Cyrus Paice Still pretty?
Jack Carter Yeah. Like cat-piss in the snow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doreen Carter [Int. Flight Gate. Jack and Doreen head through the crowd. She grabs his hand and smiles, excited] I've never flown first class before.
Jack Carter Doesn't matter where you are if you crash.
Doreen Carter You're going to be fine, Uncle Jack! Before you know it, we'll be ice skating at Rockefeller Plaza.
[the two laugh, walk past everyone flying coach, and hand over their tickets. Slowly, but surely, they disappear down the ramp and get on the plane]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter So, what's your name?
Jeremy Kinnear Jeremy Kinnear. Maybe you've read about me in "Forbes".
Jack Carter No, I don't do that, Jeremy. So, what do you telling me, you're bucks up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Con McCarty [to Jack] Say, Jack, when I said, "You take care of the business or the business will take care of you," did we have a bad connection on the cell, or maybe you weren't listening...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doreen Carter Have you ever been to prison?
[Jack doesn't respond]
Doreen Carter For how long?
Jack Carter How about this weather?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter You should finish what you start.
Cyrus Paice Yeah, shit I think you should fix your tie there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bouncer Sorry Mr. Carter, you're not on the list.
[Jack punches him]
Jack Carter Nobody likes the list guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Con McCarty [to Jack Carter on the phone] Oh, you simple bitch, I'm covering your ass. Do you hear me? I'm covering your ass.
Jack Carter [on the phone] You'd better cover your own ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeremy Kinnear Please slow down, you gonna kill us!
Jack Carter That's the point, Jeremy.
Jeremy Kinnear [starting to panic] OK. OK, you want money? You want money, just name your price. I have more money than God!
Jack Carter You need a drink.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eddie Jack, don't kill me, man.
Jack Carter You killed yourself.
[Jack Carter drops him off the balcony]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jack Carter comes with Geraldine in Jeremy Kinnear's office and sees his bodyguard Jimmy]
Jeremy Kinnear Oh, don't worry about Jimmy. He's... He's more here for decoration.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thorpey Here. Take this, it's free. Alaska Airlines, first class.
[Thorpey gives Jack Carter an airplane ticket]
Jack Carter That's nice. And who do I have to thank?
Thorpey I've been asked to make sure you get on that plane. Tonight!
[Jack Carter throws the ticket away]
Jack Carter [laughing] Whatever they're paying you, it ain't gonna be enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter Who do you think you're fuckin' with?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeremy Kinnear [on the phone] Damn right that I'm freaking out. I'm a fucking Harvard graduate, I do not do porn!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter [to Geraldine] If you're lying to me.
[Grabs her]
Jack Carter Look at me. I'm gonna break every beautiful bone in your body.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeremy Kinnear You've been a pretty bad guy Mr. Carter.
Jack Carter You haven't seen bad yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyrus Paice Wait a minute, Jack. All of a sudden you care? All of a sudden, what are you, some fuckin' goodguy? Hmm? Hey, you're the bad brother, remember?
Jack Carter I know who I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter No. I don't think so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter I gotta do something right for once.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff Brumby For fuck's sake, Jack. What does it take, a fucking miracle for you to believe that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyrus Paice You got my deepest condolences and all that shit.
Jack Carter I appreciate it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more