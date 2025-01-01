Jeremy Kinnear[to Jack]You know why I like golf, Mr. Carter? 'Cause the ball just keeps going away. The only sport where you hit that little sucker and it doesn't come back at you. I've gotta want to go after it and get it and when I get to it... I just knock it away again. You see what I'm saying, Mr. Carter? Once I get rid of it, I never wanna see it again.
Jack Carterls this the part,where l'm supposed to be scared?
Con McCartyI'm like a broken frickin' record. If you don't take care of business, the business will take care of you. The business will take care of you!
Cliff Brumby[to Jack]Jack, will you listen to me? For just a minute? I've been in it all my life on both sides of the ocean. And I'm telling you this. If you get mixed up in whatever it was your brother was into. You've got a preatty good chance of winding up exactly the same as he did.