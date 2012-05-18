Menu
Poster of Never Stand Still
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Never Stand Still

Never Stand Still

Never Stand Still 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 18 May 2012
Release date
18 May 2012 Russia 16+
18 May 2012 Kazakhstan
18 May 2012 USA
18 May 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $14,272
Also known as
Never Stand Still
Director
Ron Honsa
Cast
Marge Champion
Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin
Suzanne Farrell
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
