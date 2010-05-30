Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Jane Ainscough, Katharina Reschke, Enid Blyton
Composer
Alex Geringas, Joachim Schlüter
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
18 June 2010
World premiere
30 May 2010
Release date
|17 June 2010
|Germany
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|25 August 2011
|Netherlands
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Worldwide Gross
$7,151,391
Production
Gesellschaft für feine Filme, UFA Fiction, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Hanni & Nanni, De Dolle Tweeling, Hanni és Nanni, Hanni si Nanni, Hanni y Nanni, Hannija un Nannija, Podwójne kłopoty