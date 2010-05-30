Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hanni & Nanni
5.3
Hanni & Nanni - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hanni & Nanni
5.3

Hanni & Nanni

, 2010
Hanni & Nanni
Germany / Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hanni & Nanni
5.3
Hanni & Nanni - trailer
Hanni & Nanni  trailer

Synopsis

A drama centered around twins attending the same boarding school.

Cast

Heino Ferch
Hannelore Elsner
Hannelore Elsner
Anja Kling
Anja Kling
Katharina Thalbach
Oliver Pocher
Sophia Münster
Director Christine Hartmann
Writer Jane Ainscough, Katharina Reschke, Enid Blyton
Composer Alex Geringas, Joachim Schlüter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 18 June 2010
World premiere 30 May 2010
Release date
17 June 2010 Germany
25 August 2011 Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $7,151,391
Production Gesellschaft für feine Filme, UFA Fiction, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Hanni & Nanni, De Dolle Tweeling, Hanni és Nanni, Hanni si Nanni, Hanni y Nanni, Hannija un Nannija, Podwójne kłopoty

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hanni & Nanni - trailer
Hanni & Nanni Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Hanni & Nanni

Help, I Shrunk My Teacher
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher Action, Adventure, Comedy
2015, Germany / Austria
5.0
Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses
Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses Animation, Family
2006, USA / Canada
6.0
Wild Soccer Bunch
Wild Soccer Bunch Family
2003, Germany
5.0
Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolan
Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolan Comedy, Detective, Family, Fantasy
2011, Germany / Spain / Austria
4.0
Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch
Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch Family, Comedy, Animation
2008, Germany
4.0
Hands off Mississippi
Hands off Mississippi Family, Adventure, Comedy
2007, Germany
6.0
A Christmoose Carol
A Christmoose Carol Family, Fantasy, Comedy
2005, Germany
4.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more