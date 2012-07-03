Menu
IMDb Rating: 4.3
Vampire Dog

Vampire Dog

Vampire Dog
Synopsis

A boy unwittingly adopts a 600 year old talking vampire dog and soon discovers that when they face their fears they can do anything.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 3 July 2012
Release date
3 December 2012 Germany
25 September 2012 USA
MPAA G
Production Joker Films, Trilight Entertainment
Also known as
Vampire Dog, Cachorro Vampiro, Chú Chó Ma Cà Rồng, Le chien vampire, Mancs, a vámpírkutya, Pies-wampir, Un Chien Croc Bien!, Upírsky pes, Vampir Köpek, Vampire Dog - Mein bester Kumpel - Ein Vampir auf vier Pfoten, Пес-вампир, おしゃべり魔法犬ファン
Director
Geoff Anderson
Cast
Amy Matysio
Ron Pederson
Kimberly Elek
Julia Sarah Stone
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.2
11 votes
4.3 IMDb
