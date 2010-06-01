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4.7
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Freak Dance
4.7
Freak Dance
, 2010
Freak Dance
USA / Musical, Comedy / 18+
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4.7
Freak Dance
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A spoiled rich girl who wants to be a dancer finds herself caught into between two rival dance groups set to do battle at an underground competition.
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Cast
Edwin J. Bennett
Matt Besser
Kathryn Burns
Peter Cameron
Drew Droege
Megan Heyn
Cocolonia
Amy Poehler
Lillian
Joel Spence
Butler
Michael Daniel Cassady
Funky Bunch
Angela Trimbur
Sassy
Sam Riegel
Barrio
PeiPei Alena Yuan
Silent Girl
Director
Matt Besser
,
Neil Mahoney
Writer
Matt Besser
Composer
Michael Daniel Cassady
,
Brian Fountain
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
1 June 2010
Release date
1 June 2010
Russia
16+
1 June 2010
Kazakhstan
10 July 2010
USA
1 June 2010
Ukraine
Production
Upright Citizens Brigade
Also known as
Freak Dance
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
15
votes
4.6
IMDb
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Freak Dance
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Quotes
Funky Bunch
My penis is too poor for you?
Showtimes
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