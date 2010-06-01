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Poster of Freak Dance
4.7
Freak Dance - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Freak Dance
4.7

Freak Dance

, 2010
Freak Dance
USA / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Freak Dance
4.7
Freak Dance - Trailer
Freak Dance  Trailer

Synopsis

A spoiled rich girl who wants to be a dancer finds herself caught into between two rival dance groups set to do battle at an underground competition.

Cast

Edwin J. Bennett
Matt Besser
Kathryn Burns
Peter Cameron
Drew Droege
Megan Heyn
Cocolonia
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
Lillian
Joel Spence
Butler
Michael Daniel Cassady
Funky Bunch
Angela Trimbur
Sassy
Sam Riegel
Barrio
PeiPei Alena Yuan
Silent Girl
Director Matt Besser, Neil Mahoney
Writer Matt Besser
Composer Michael Daniel Cassady, Brian Fountain
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 1 June 2010
Release date
1 June 2010 Russia 16+
1 June 2010 Kazakhstan
10 July 2010 USA
1 June 2010 Ukraine
Production Upright Citizens Brigade
Also known as
Freak Dance

Film rating

4.7
Rate 15 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Freak Dance - Trailer
Freak Dance Trailer
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