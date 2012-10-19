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5.7
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Yogawoman
5.7
Yogawoman
, 2011
Yogawoman
Australia / Documentary / 18+
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5.7
Yogawoman
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A documentary that follows some of the women at the forefront of today's yoga movement.
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Cast
Annette Bening
Self - Narrator
Katchie Ananda
Self
Caroline Shola Arewa
Self
Beryl Bender Birch
Self
Beth Berila
Self
Gabriela Bozic
Self
Elena Brower
Self
Jnani Chapman
Self
Donna Farhi
Self
Angela Farmer
Self
Director
Kate Clair
,
Saraswati Clere
Writer
Saraswati Clere
,
Kate Clair
Composer
Jim Fish
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
19 October 2012
Release date
19 October 2012
USA
Production
Creative Visions, Second Nature Films
Also known as
Yogawoman
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
12
votes
5.9
IMDb
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