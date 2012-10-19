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Poster of Yogawoman
5.7
Yogawoman - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Yogawoman
5.7

Yogawoman

, 2011
Yogawoman
Australia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Yogawoman
5.7
Yogawoman - Trailer
Yogawoman  Trailer

Synopsis

A documentary that follows some of the women at the forefront of today's yoga movement.

Cast

Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Self - Narrator
Katchie Ananda
Self
Caroline Shola Arewa
Self
Beryl Bender Birch
Self
Beth Berila
Self
Gabriela Bozic
Self
Elena Brower
Self
Jnani Chapman
Self
Donna Farhi
Self
Angela Farmer
Self
Director Kate Clair, Saraswati Clere
Writer Saraswati Clere, Kate Clair
Composer Jim Fish
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 19 October 2012
Release date
19 October 2012 USA
Production Creative Visions, Second Nature Films
Also known as
Yogawoman

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Yogawoman - Trailer
Yogawoman Trailer
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