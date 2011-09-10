Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Burning Man
6.4
Burning Man - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Burning Man
6.4

Burning Man

, 2011
Burning Man
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Burning Man
6.4
Burning Man - Trailer
Burning Man  Trailer

Synopsis

An English chef with a chic restaurant on Bondi Beach trying to put his life and his relationship with his son back on track while surrounded by women.

Cast

Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode
Tom
Bojana Novakovic
Bojana Novakovic
Sarah
Essie Davis
Essie Davis
Karen
Rachel Griffiths
Rachel Griffiths
Miriam
Kerry Fox
Kerry Fox
Sally
Anthony Hayes
Anthony Hayes
Jack Heanly
Oscar
Kate Beahan
Lesley
Gia Carides
Gia Carides
Carol
Marta Dusseldorp
Lisa
Daniel Wyllie
Darren
Director Jonathan Teplitzky
Writer Jonathan Teplitzky
Composer Lisa Gerrard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 10 September 2011
Release date
10 September 2011 USA
Budget 9,000,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross $147,153
Production Archer Street Productions, Latitude Media, Meercat Films
Also known as
Burning Man, Người Đàn Ông Cuốn Hút, O antras pou kaigetai, Yanan Adam, В пламъци, Горящий человек, 浴火男人, 火人, 燃烧的人

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Burning Man - Trailer
Burning Man Trailer
Burning Man - Clip 1
Burning Man Clip 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Miriam -Be careful that you don't go so far out that you can't find your way back.
Tom -What if I don't want to get back?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Burning Man

Silent Night
Silent Night Comedy, Horror
2020, Great Britain
5.0
Pressure
Pressure Thriller
2015, Great Britain
6.0
Spark: A Burning Man Story
Spark: A Burning Man Story Biography, Action, Drama, Documentary
2013, USA / New Zealand / South Africa / Great Britain / Lithuania
6.0
Stoker
Stoker Horror, Drama, Thriller
2013, USA / Great Britain
7.0
360
360 Drama, Romantic
2012, Great Britain / Austria / Brazil / France
6.0
Leap Year
Leap Year Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA / Ireland
6.0
Brideshead Revisited
Brideshead Revisited Drama, Romantic
2008, Great Britain
6.0
Chasing Liberty
Chasing Liberty Comedy, Romantic
2004, USA / Czechia
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more