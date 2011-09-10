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Burning Man
6.4
Burning Man
, 2011
Burning Man
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
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6.4
Burning Man
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
An English chef with a chic restaurant on Bondi Beach trying to put his life and his relationship with his son back on track while surrounded by women.
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Cast
Matthew Goode
Tom
Bojana Novakovic
Sarah
Essie Davis
Karen
Rachel Griffiths
Miriam
Kerry Fox
Sally
Anthony Hayes
Jack Heanly
Oscar
Kate Beahan
Lesley
Gia Carides
Carol
Marta Dusseldorp
Lisa
Daniel Wyllie
Darren
Director
Jonathan Teplitzky
Writer
Jonathan Teplitzky
Composer
Lisa Gerrard
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
10 September 2011
Release date
10 September 2011
USA
Budget
9,000,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross
$147,153
Production
Archer Street Productions, Latitude Media, Meercat Films
Also known as
Burning Man, Người Đàn Ông Cuốn Hút, O antras pou kaigetai, Yanan Adam, В пламъци, Горящий человек, 浴火男人, 火人, 燃烧的人
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
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Burning Man
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Stills
Quotes
Miriam
-Be careful that you don't go so far out that you can't find your way back.
Tom
-What if I don't want to get back?
Showtimes
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