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Stingy Jack
Stingy Jack
, 2011
Stingy Jack
Canada / Thriller, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
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Stingy Jack
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Cast
Bill Moseley
Michael Berryman
Kane Hodder
Priscilla Barnes
Lew Temple
Deputy Karl Adams
Tiffany Shepis
Charles Cyphers
Sheriff Taggart - age 59
Eileen Dietz
Esther Fowler
Astrida Auza
Vivian Stark (Elder)
Writer
Marie-Helene Tremblay
Composer
Harry Manfredini
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2011
Budget
2,000,000 CAD
Also known as
Stingy Jack
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