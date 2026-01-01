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Poster of Stingy Jack
Stingy Jack - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Stingy Jack

Stingy Jack

, 2011
Stingy Jack
Canada / Thriller, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Stingy Jack
Stingy Jack - Trailer
Stingy Jack  Trailer

Cast

Bill Moseley
Bill Moseley
Michael Berryman
Michael Berryman
Kane Hodder
Priscilla Barnes
Lew Temple
Lew Temple
Deputy Karl Adams
Tiffany Shepis
Charles Cyphers
Sheriff Taggart - age 59
Eileen Dietz
Eileen Dietz
Esther Fowler
Astrida Auza
Vivian Stark (Elder)
Writer Marie-Helene Tremblay
Composer Harry Manfredini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2011
Budget 2,000,000 CAD
Also known as
Stingy Jack

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
Stingy Jack - Trailer
Stingy Jack Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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