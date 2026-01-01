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Michael Berryman
Michael Berryman Michael Berryman
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Berryman

Michael Berryman

Michael Berryman

Date of Birth
4 September 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The X Files 8.5
The X Files (1993)
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Weird Science 7.3
Weird Science (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
They Turned Us Into Killers 4.7
They Turned Us Into Killers They Turned Us Into Killers
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Stingy Jack
Stingy Jack Stingy Jack
Thriller, Fantasy, Horror 2011, Canada
Watch trailer
The Devil's Rejects 6.8
The Devil's Rejects The Devil's Rejects
Action, Horror, Crime 2005, USA / Germany
The X Files 8.5
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 7.3
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 1986, USA
Weird Science 7.3
Weird Science Weird Science
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1985, USA
Voyage of the Rock Aliens 5.1
Voyage of the Rock Aliens Voyage of the Rock Aliens
Comedy, Musical, Sci-Fi 1984, USA
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Drama 1975, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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