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About
Filmography
Michael Berryman
Michael Berryman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Berryman
Michael Berryman
Michael Berryman
Date of Birth
4 September 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.5
The X Files
(1993)
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
(1975)
Tickets
7.3
Weird Science
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2011
2005
1993
1986
1985
1984
1975
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actor
8
4.7
They Turned Us Into Killers
They Turned Us Into Killers
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
Stingy Jack
Stingy Jack
Thriller, Fantasy, Horror
2011, Canada
Watch trailer
6.8
The Devil's Rejects
The Devil's Rejects
Action, Horror, Crime
2005, USA / Germany
8.5
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
7.3
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
1986, USA
7.3
Weird Science
Weird Science
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1985, USA
5.1
Voyage of the Rock Aliens
Voyage of the Rock Aliens
Comedy, Musical, Sci-Fi
1984, USA
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Drama
1975, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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