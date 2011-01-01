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Poster of Churgoschin
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Churgoschin
8.3

Churgoschin

, 2011
Churgoschin
Uzbekistan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Churgoschin
8.3

Cast

Bobur Yuldashev
Timur Musakov
Kristina Tairova
Aziza Begmatova
Nigora Karimbaeva
Anton Korablev
Sergeant Mizdomishapka
Fotima Regemetova
Alyona Spivak
Oloviddin Zubaydullayev
Director Zulfikar Musakov
Writer Zulfikar Musakov
Composer Marie Urie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Uzbekistan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 January 2011
Release date
1 January 2011 Uzbekistan
Production Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Churgoschin, Свинец

Film rating

8.3
Rate 15 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 21 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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