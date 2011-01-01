8.3Churgoschin
Churgoschin, 2011
Uzbekistan / Drama / 18+
Cast
Aziza Begmatova
Nigora Karimbaeva
Anton Korablev
Sergeant Mizdomishapka
Fotima Regemetova
Oloviddin Zubaydullayev
Director Zulfikar Musakov
Writer Zulfikar Musakov
Composer Marie Urie
Film details
Country Uzbekistan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 January 2011
Release date
|1 January 2011
|Uzbekistan
Production Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Churgoschin, Свинец
Updated 21 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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