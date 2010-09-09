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7.1
Kinoafisha Films Brillianty. Vorovstvo
7.1

Brillianty. Vorovstvo

, 2010
Brillianty. Vorovstvo
Russia / Drama / 18+
7.1

Cast

Diana Vishneva
Diana Vishneva
Ballerina Thief
Renata Litvinova
Renata Litvinova
Woman with a Big Nose
Dmitriy Mulyar
Dmitriy Mulyar
Jewelry Salesman 1
Vyacheslav Manucharov
Vyacheslav Manucharov
Jewelry Salesman 2
Mariya Slastnenkova
Jewelry Store Customer
Yuliya Dzherbinova
Yuliya Dzherbinova
Mariya Slastnenkova
Jewelry Store Customer
Director Rustam Khamdamov
Writer Rustam Khamdamov
Composer David Goloshchyokin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 26 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 9 September 2010
Release date
9 September 2010 Russia 12+
9 September 2010 Kazakhstan
9 September 2010 Ukraine
Also known as
Brillianty. Vorovstvo, Бриллианты. Воровство, Бриллианты

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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