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6.8
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One Lucky Elephant
6.8
One Lucky Elephant
, 2010
One Lucky Elephant
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Filming locations
6.8
Cast
Ivor David Balding
Self
Flora
Self
Director
Lisa Leeman
Writer
Lisa Leeman
,
Cristina Colissimo
Composer
Miriam Cutler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
1 June 2010
Release date
8 June 2011
USA
Production
Crossover Productions, Sandbar Pictures
Also known as
One Lucky Elephant, En lycklig elefant, Sirkusnorsun tarina, Ένας τυχερός ελέφαντας
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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