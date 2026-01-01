Menu
Inertia 18+
Synopsis

An immigrant witnesses a deadly hit-and-run car accident and follows the killer.
Country Spain
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2012
Also known as
Director
Gonzalo López-Gallego
Cast
Oscar Isaac
Elena Anaya
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
