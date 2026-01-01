Menu
Awards and nominations of Ordinary People 1980

Academy Awards, USA 1981 Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982 BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actress
Nominee
 Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
