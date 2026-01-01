Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Ordinary People
Ordinary People Awards
Awards and nominations of Ordinary People 1980
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actress
Nominee
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree